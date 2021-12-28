openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript CSS Parser Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

css-tree

A tool set for CSS including fast detailed parser, walker, generator and lexer based on W3C specs and browser implementations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
19.8M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Performant

@hint/parser-css

💡 A hinting engine for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
12d ago
css

cssom

Unmaintained! ⚠️ CSS Object Model implemented in pure JavaScript. Also, a CSS parser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
714
Weekly Downloads
29M
Last Commit
8mos ago

css

CSS parser / stringifier for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.1M
Last Commit
9mos ago

css-parse

CSS parser for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
8yrs ago

parserlib

Collection of parsers written in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
71K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

liferay-css-parse

CSS parser for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
8yrs ago

gonzales

Fast CSS parser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
4yrs ago

jotform-css.js

A lightweight, battle tested, fast, CSS parser in JavaScript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
636
Last Commit
6mos ago
pc

parse-css

🏇 Standards-based CSS Parser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
px

prophet-xcss

a simple css parser for desktop and mobile using express

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit