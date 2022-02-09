Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript CSS-in-JS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
postcss
Transforming styles with JS plugins
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.9K
Weekly Downloads
65.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
122
Top Feedback
17
Highly Customizable
16
Great Documentation
14
Performant
stylelint
A mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
3
Performant
gatsby-plugin-emotion
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
58.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
styled-components
Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.6M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
290
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
31
Highly Customizable
theme-ui
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
jss
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
styled-jsx
Full CSS support for JSX without compromises
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
emotion
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Highly Customizable
polished
A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
goo
goober
🥜 goober, a less than 1KB 🎉 css-in-js alternative with a familiar API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Responsive Maintainers
1
Great Documentation
rr
react-responsive
CSS media queries in react - for responsive design, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
492K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
linaria
Zero-runtime CSS in JS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
astroturf
An "artificial" CSS-in-JS for those that want it all.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ss
styled-system
Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
radium
A toolchain for React component styling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
79.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
facepaint
Responsive style values for css-in-js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gts
gatsby-theme-stitches
A GatsbyJS plugin for styling with Stitches
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@emotion/css
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
4.4M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stylelint/postcss-css-in-js
PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rea
@stitches/react
CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
71K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-jss
jss support for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
@compiled/react
A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@theme-ui/prism
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@compiled/css
A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
postcss-js
PostCSS for React Inline Styles, Free Style and other CSS-in-JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@stitches/core
CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@linaria/core
Zero-runtime CSS in JS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
create-emotion-styled
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
86.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sc
@xstyled/styled-components
A utility-first CSS-in-JS framework built for React. 💅👩🎤⚡️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@linaria/react
Zero-runtime CSS in JS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/parser
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
nano-css
Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@rebass/components
⬢ Style props for rapid UI development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@theme-ui/tailwind
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jsxstyle
Inline style system for React and Preact
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aes
aesthetic
🎨 Aesthetic is an end-to-end multi-platform styling framework that offers a strict design system, robust atomic CSS-in-JS engine, a structural style sheet specification (SSS), a low-runtime solution, and much more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fre
freestyler
5th generation CSS-in-JS library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
20hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
@styled-system/css
Styled System for the `css` prop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
593K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pj
postcss-jsx
PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
498K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sty
style9
CSS-in-JS compiler inspired by Facebook's stylex
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
next-linaria
Linaria support for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@stream-io/styled-components
Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
35.9K
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
theming
Unified CSSinJS theming solution for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rci
react-css-in-js
(Deprecated) This didn't gain much popularity, and I've since decided to focus on a styled-components approach in my new tsstyled project.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gpl
gatsby-plugin-linaria
Gatsby plugin for styling with Linaria
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
964
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gla
glamor
inline css for react et al
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
aphrodite
Framework-agnostic CSS-in-JS with support for server-side rendering, browser prefixing, and minimum CSS generation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
styletron
⚡ Toolkit for component-oriented styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sn
styled-normalize
normalize.css for styled-components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@frontmeans/style-producer
Produces and dynamically updates stylesheets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package