tailwindcss
A utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bootstrap
The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@patternfly/react-core
A set of React components for the PatternFly project.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
uikit
A lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
carbon-components
A design system built by IBM
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bulma
Modern CSS framework based on Flexbox
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
fomantic-ui
Fomantic-UI is a community fork of Semantic-UI
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
axentix
Axentix is a framework mixing fully customizable components & utility-first classes, leaving the design choice to the developer.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
charts.css
Open source CSS framework for data visualization.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sysacss
Free And Open Source Responsive Modern CSS Framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
materialize-css
Materialize, a CSS Framework based on Material Design
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
selekkt-skelet
Skelet.css a contemporary CSS framework. The basics to get started.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
semantic-ui-css
CSS Only distribution
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
spectre.css
Spectre.css - A Lightweight, Responsive and Modern CSS Framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
fomantic-ui-css
CSS only distribution of Fomantic UI
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bf-solid
This repo will collect all basic BuzzFeed styling CSS.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bubblegum-css
Bubblegum is a classless CSS framework, this is more than a simple framework, this is a simple, flexible and intuitive modern framework, fast to install, easy to use, and customizable.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
muicss
Lightweight CSS framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
cleanify-design
HTML, CSS & JS personal framework.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@patternfly/patternfly
This repo contains core (HTML/CSS) implementation for PatternFly. Issues related to CSS/HTML and layout should be filed here.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
wizardcss
🎃 A Simple, 🎉 Minimalistic, 🧙♀️ Zero Dependency 🌈 CSS Framework with 🧞♂️ animations
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
next-postcss
🧰 PostCSS for Next.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped