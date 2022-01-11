Categories
10 Best JavaScript Cryptography Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
node-forge
A native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
Save
(BSD-3-Clause OR GPL-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
15.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
crypto-js
JavaScript library of crypto standards.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jsr
jsrsasign
The 'jsrsasign' (RSA-Sign JavaScript Library) is an opensource free cryptography library supporting RSA/RSAPSS/ECDSA/DSA signing/validation, ASN.1, PKCS#1/5/8 private/public key, X.509 certificate, CRL, OCSP, CMS SignedData, TimeStamp, CAdES JSON Web Signature/Token in pure JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
214K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Hard to Use
ell
elliptic
Fast Elliptic Curve Cryptography in plain javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
13M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
crypto-browserify
partial implementation of node's `crypto` for the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
12.1M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scj
simple-crypto-js
Simplified AES cryptography for safer and easier encryption and decryption processes of any JavaScript objects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jwk-to-pem
Convert a json web key to a PEM for use by OpenSSL or crytpo
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
454K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsh
jshashes
Fast and dependency-free cryptographic hashing library for node.js and browsers (supports MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA512, RIPEMD, HMAC)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
eccrypto
JavaScript Elliptic curve cryptography library
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-crypto
THIS REPOSITORY HAS MOVED. ITS NEW LOCATION IS HERE: https://github.com/tradle/react-native-crypto
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cry
cryptojs
Following googlecode project crypto-js, provide standard and secure cryptographic algorithms for NodeJS. Support MD5, SHA-1, SHA-256, RC4, Rabbit, AES, DES, PBKDF2, HMAC, OFB, CFB, CTR, CBC, Base64
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitauth
Authenticate with web services utilizing the same strategy as Bitcoin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cry
cryptex
Secure secret storage and cryptographic key retrieval for Node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ss
suspicious-session
A session manager middleware for express.js with AES encription.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exc
excryptor
Excryptor is a Cryptography Library for ExpressJS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eosjs-crypt
Elliptic curve cryptography functions: Private Key, Public Key, Signature, AES, Encryption, Decryption
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package