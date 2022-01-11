openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Cryptography Libraries

node-forge

A native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps

(BSD-3-Clause OR GPL-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
15.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant

crypto-js

JavaScript library of crypto standards.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
4M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
1Performant
jsr

jsrsasign

The 'jsrsasign' (RSA-Sign JavaScript Library) is an opensource free cryptography library supporting RSA/RSAPSS/ECDSA/DSA signing/validation, ASN.1, PKCS#1/5/8 private/public key, X.509 certificate, CRL, OCSP, CMS SignedData, TimeStamp, CAdES JSON Web Signature/Token in pure JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
214K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use
ell

elliptic

Fast Elliptic Curve Cryptography in plain javascript

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
13M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

crypto-browserify

partial implementation of node's `crypto` for the browser

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
12.1M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scj

simple-crypto-js

Simplified AES cryptography for safer and easier encryption and decryption processes of any JavaScript objects.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

jwk-to-pem

Convert a json web key to a PEM for use by OpenSSL or crytpo

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
454K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jsh

jshashes

Fast and dependency-free cryptographic hashing library for node.js and browsers (supports MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA512, RIPEMD, HMAC)

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

eccrypto

JavaScript Elliptic curve cryptography library

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-crypto

THIS REPOSITORY HAS MOVED. ITS NEW LOCATION IS HERE: https://github.com/tradle/react-native-crypto

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cry

cryptojs

Following googlecode project crypto-js, provide standard and secure cryptographic algorithms for NodeJS. Support MD5, SHA-1, SHA-256, RC4, Rabbit, AES, DES, PBKDF2, HMAC, OFB, CFB, CTR, CBC, Base64

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
10yrs ago

bitauth

Authenticate with web services utilizing the same strategy as Bitcoin.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
1yr ago
cry

cryptex

Secure secret storage and cryptographic key retrieval for Node.js

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ss

suspicious-session

A session manager middleware for express.js with AES encription.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
exc

excryptor

Excryptor is a Cryptography Library for ExpressJS

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago

eosjs-crypt

Elliptic curve cryptography functions: Private Key, Public Key, Signature, AES, Encryption, Decryption

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago