6 Best JavaScript Cryptocurrency Tools Libraries
ccxt
A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
MIT
Built-In
23.3K
29K
1d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
4.8
/ 5
38
23
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
10
Performant
web3
Ethereum JavaScript API
LGPL-3.0
Built-In
13.6K
466K
4d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
4.3
/ 5
16
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nba
node-binance-api
Node Binance API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Binance API designed to be easy to use.
MIT
Built-In
1.3K
4.3K
3mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
/ 5
1
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
cry
cryptocrit
An open-source Cryptocurrency Project
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
11
14
5mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
5.0
/ 5
1
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tec
technicalindicators
A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
MIT
Built-In
1.7K
2.4K
2yrs ago
Tree-Shakeable
5.0
/ 5
3
2
Great Documentation
coi
coinmon
💰 The cryptocurrency price tool on CLI. 🖥
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.6K
58
1yr ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
