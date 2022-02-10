Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Cryptocurrency Mining Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fs
foundation-server
A scalable cryptocurrency mining pool server written in Node.js
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
stratum-client
A NodeJS based stratum client for communication with stratum pool
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
ethermine-api
Api for ethermine interaction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ch
coin-hive
CoinHive cryptocurrency miner for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
nm
node-miner
Monero (XMR) miner for nodejs with maximum possible hashrate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ci
coin-imp
A Simple Miner to Mine Cryptocurrencies using CoinImp in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bm
bitcoin-miner
Super-slow yet very educative Bitcoin miner in Javascript/NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hs-miner
Mining infrastructure for handshake
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cryptocurrency-stratum-pool
High performance Stratum poolserver in Node.js
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cif
coin-imp-free
A Simple Miner to Mine Cryptocurrencies using CoinImp in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
unified-node-open-mining-portal
Development stopped and is now unsupported. The node.js version is being deprecated in October 2016.
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package