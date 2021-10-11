Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Country Database Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
csc
country-state-city
Basic library for Country, State and City
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gc
geoip-country
Less memory usage version of geoip-lite by supporting only country lookup.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
country-language
Node.js module for i18n apps - query any country's spoken languages or find countries where a language is spoken.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
49K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccl
country-code-lookup
🌍 Finds countries by various country codes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
40.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cl
country-list
Maps ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 codes to English country names and vice versa.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
country-data
Country related data such as ISO codes, currencies etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
64.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csj
country-select-js
A quick jQuery-based country picker based on https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input.git
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ctd
country-telephone-data
Data related to a country's telephone dial code and number formatting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ci
country-iso
🗺 Get the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code from geographic coordinates.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
936
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc
maxmind-country
Maxmind / Geolite2 databases for node-maxmind
Save
CC-BY-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
788
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package