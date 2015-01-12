Categories
8 Best JavaScript CouchDB ODM Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
resourceful
an isomorphic Resource engine for JavaScript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
octonom
General-purpose models and collections with multi-database support, written in TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lib
liber
Shemaless ORMlike thingy for CouchDB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
law
lawson
Database agnostic ODM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uno
unodestore
Unique node storage
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stork-odm
Stork provides a layer of document management over the CouchDB.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
laz
LazyBoy
A object mapper for couchdb
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smartdb
CouchDB library with advanced entity and cache support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
