8 Best JavaScript CouchDB ODM Libraries

resourceful

an isomorphic Resource engine for JavaScript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago

octonom

General-purpose models and collections with multi-database support, written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lib

liber

Shemaless ORMlike thingy for CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8yrs ago
law

lawson

Database agnostic ODM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
uno

unodestore

Unique node storage

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

stork-odm

Stork provides a layer of document management over the CouchDB.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
laz

LazyBoy

A object mapper for couchdb

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sma

smartdb

CouchDB library with advanced entity and cache support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago