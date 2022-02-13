openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript CouchDB Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rxd

rxdb

🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback

pouchdb

🐨 - PouchDB is a pocket-sized database.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation

nano

Nano: The official Apache CouchDB library for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
67.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@cloudant/cloudant

Cloudant Node.js client library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
14d ago

cradle

a high-level CouchDB client for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

edge-server-tools

Common CouchDb & Express utility functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7d ago

fauxton

Apache CouchDB

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6d ago
spi

spiegel

Scalable replication and change listening for CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2d ago
ses

sessionstore

Sessionstore is a node.js module for multiple databases. It can be very useful if you work with express or connect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
830
Last Commit
1yr ago
nc

node-couchdb

ES2015-compatible package to interact with CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
725
Last Commit
1yr ago
cs

couch-slouch

A JS client for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
1yr ago
cou

couchapp

Utilities for building CouchDB applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
pnr

pouchdb-nextjs-router

A next.js API submodule with a CouchDB style REST interface to PouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
cd

couch-db

An extendable couch client lib for nodejs

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cam

caminte

Cross-db ORM for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cou

couchdb

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
cp

couchdb-promises

Yet another Node module for CouchDB that uses ES6 promises. No dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ce

couchdb-expression

Express Session Store for CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ca

couchdb-api

An async wrapper for the CouchDB API, following Node.JS conventions

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
9yrs ago
cdb

cdb

Couchdb library for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cc

cdb-client

CouchDB Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ecf

express-couchdb-fs

An express module that adds a couchDb file service api to any express app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
ncp

node-couchdb-proxy

ExpressJS CouchDB proxy middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

cradle-client

a high-level CouchDB client for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cj

@ossman-applications/couch-js

A CouchDB JavaScript client.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
ec

express-couchdb

A very simple couchdb connection middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
euc

express-user-couchdb

A express module for CouchDb based User Authentication Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
cc

couch-client

A minimal CouchDB client that easy and powerful

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
ecp

express-couch-proxy

CouchDB reverse proxy middleware for Express.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
ecr

express-couchdb-router

An Express router which allows static content to be delivered from CouchDb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

couchdb-builder

A tool for building CouchDB documents from flat files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tc

then-couchdb

A promise-based CouchDB client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ecc

express-couchdb-core

A core rest api for a couchdb database

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit