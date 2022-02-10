openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Cordano API Libraries

@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-nodejs

This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
4d ago

@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-browser

This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-asmjs

This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
745
Last Commit
4d ago

cardano-wallet-js

cardano-wallet javascript/typescript client

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
20d ago

@emurgo/react-native-haskell-shelley

React-native bindings for Emurgo's cardano-serialization-lib (Cardano haskell Shelley)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago

cardano-crypto.js

Cardano cryptography from the official cardano-crypto transpiled to js with emscripten

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
web3-cardano-token

Web3 Token is a new way to authenticate users in a hybrid dApps using signed messages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
24d ago

gamechanger-dapp-cli

Harness the power of Cardano with this simple dApp connector generator for GameChanger Wallet, using GCscripts, JSON-based scripts that gets packed into ready to use URLs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago

@chain-lib/cardano-components

Web components useful for interacting with the cardano blockchain.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago

@chain-lib/cardano-api

Commands for interacting with cardano wallets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago

novellia-sdk

Easily interact with the Novellia Platform to integrate the Cardano blockchain into games

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago

cardano-hw-interop-lib

Library to make CBOR encoded Cardano transactions comply with CIP-0021

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
cli utilities for generating cardano transactions

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Cardano CLI js wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Cardano primitives for ECMAScript applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit

@stricahq/bip32ed25519

Pure javascript implementation of Bip32Ed25519, used for Cardano blockchain key pair.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
A ready to use library including the emurgo wasm for Cardano and a set of utilities to encrypt, decrypt, sign and verify anything using native wasm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
@blockfrost/blockfrost-cardano-cli

Drop-in(ish) replacement for cardano-cli powered by Blockfrost

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit

@repsistance/cardano-meta-handler

This a PoC for encapsulating HTTP responses on Cardano chain that can be retrieved via cardano-graphql using custom `cardano+metadata://$TX_ID?network=$NETWORK&key=$METADATUM_LABEL&type=http-response` It defaults to use [dandelion.link's](https://gimbalab

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
A small library that gives current Cardano statistics from Coindesk.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit