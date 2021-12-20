openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Cookies Libraries

tough-cookie

RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
39.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback

js-cookie

A simple, lightweight JavaScript API for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
7Performant
nookies

🍪 A set of cookie helpers for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

universal-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
redux-persist

persist and rehydrate a redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
axios-cookiejar-support

Add tough-cookie support to axios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
154K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
next-cookies

Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-cookie-consent

A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
ngx-cookieconsent

Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
react-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
vue-cookie-law

🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngx-cookie-service

Angular (4.2+ ...12) service for cookies. Originally based on the `ng2-cookies` library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@shopify/react-cookie

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
3d ago

cookie

HTTP server cookie parsing and serialization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
31.4M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings

A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
express-sessions

ExpressJS MongoDB/Redis Session Storage

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cookies

Signed and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago

cookie-session

Simple cookie-based session middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
Last Commit
2mos ago
set-cookie-parser

Parse HTTP set-cookie headers in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
13d ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
cookie-universal-nuxt

Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
6mos ago
cookie-signature

cookie signing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
20.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
next-cookie

Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago

angular-cookies

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2mos ago

vue-js-cookie

A Vue plugin for managing cookies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

universal-cookie-express

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-cookies

🍪 Load and save cookies with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
react-use-cookie

A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
next-redux-cookie-wrapper

Sync a subset of your Redux state with cookies in Next.js 🍪 ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-cookie

Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
53K
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-cookienotice

A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago
cookies-next

Getting, setting and removing cookies on both client and server with next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8d ago

@palmabit/react-cookie-law

React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

@edx/cookie-policy-banner

The edX cookie policy banner component implemented in React.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1mo ago
@dunks1980/cookiemunch

A simple, customizable, minimal setup cookie plugin that allows your users to select which cookies to accept or decline.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2mos ago
next-nookies-persist

🍪 ⚓ Next.js persist cookie data with hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago

@nuxtjs/google-analytics

Google Analytics Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-cookie-next

A vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support. Load and save cookies within your Vue 3 application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-cookie-consent-notification

🍪 The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
vue-cookies

A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
1yr ago
browser-cookies

Tiny cookies library for the browser

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cookies-js

JavaScript Client-Side Cookie Manipulation Library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
56.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-warehouse

A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago

@halloverden/ngx-cookiebot

An Angular library containing reusable Angular modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
6d ago

@forrestjs/service-express-cookies

ForrestJS - React Universal PWA generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4d ago
vue-cookie-consent-modal

A Vue module that provides support for multiple cookies to adhere to the EU Cookie Law.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
10mos ago
next-universal-cookie

🍪 Provides a way to read, set and destroy a cookie for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
5mos ago
vue-cookie

A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

client-sessions

secure sessions stored in cookies

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ng2-cookies

Simple library to deal with cookies in Angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago