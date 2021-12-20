Categories
10 Best JavaScript Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tough-cookie
RFC6265 Cookies and CookieJar for Node.js
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
39.7M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
js-cookie
A simple, lightweight JavaScript API for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
7
Performant
noo
nookies
🍪 A set of cookie helpers for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
universal-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rp
redux-persist
persist and rehydrate a redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
3
Hard to Use
2
Slow
acs
axios-cookiejar-support
Add tough-cookie support to axios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
154K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nc
next-cookies
Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consent
A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
nc
ngx-cookieconsent
Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
vcl
vue-cookie-law
🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ncs
ngx-cookie-service
Angular (4.2+ ...12) service for cookies. Originally based on the `ng2-cookies` library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@shopify/react-cookie
A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cookie
HTTP server cookie parsing and serialization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
31.4M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bcc
bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings
A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
es
express-sessions
ExpressJS MongoDB/Redis Session Storage
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cookies
Signed and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cookie-session
Simple cookie-based session middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scp
set-cookie-parser
Parse HTTP set-cookie headers in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cun
cookie-universal-nuxt
Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
cookie-signature
cookie signing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
20.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
next-cookie
Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-cookies
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-js-cookie
A Vue plugin for managing cookies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
universal-cookie-express
Load and save cookies within your React application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookies
🍪 Load and save cookies with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
react-use-cookie
A React hook for managing cookies with no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrc
next-redux-cookie-wrapper
Sync a subset of your Redux state with cookies in Next.js 🍪 ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-cookie
Implementation of Angular 1.x $cookies service to Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
53K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookienotice
A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cn
cookies-next
Getting, setting and removing cookies on both client and server with next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@palmabit/react-cookie-law
React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@edx/cookie-policy-banner
The edX cookie policy banner component implemented in React.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coo
@dunks1980/cookiemunch
A simple, customizable, minimal setup cookie plugin that allows your users to select which cookies to accept or decline.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnp
next-nookies-persist
🍪 ⚓ Next.js persist cookie data with hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nuxtjs/google-analytics
Google Analytics Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcn
vue-cookie-next
A vue 3 plugin for handling browser cookies with typescript support. Load and save cookies within your Vue 3 application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-cookie-consent-notification
🍪 The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cookies
A simple Vue.js plugin for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
browser-cookies
Tiny cookies library for the browser
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
cookies-js
JavaScript Client-Side Cookie Manipulation Library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
56.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-warehouse
A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@halloverden/ngx-cookiebot
An Angular library containing reusable Angular modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@forrestjs/service-express-cookies
ForrestJS - React Universal PWA generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-cookie-consent-modal
A Vue module that provides support for multiple cookies to adhere to the EU Cookie Law.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
next-universal-cookie
🍪 Provides a way to read, set and destroy a cookie for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cookie
A Vue.js plugin for manipulating cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
client-sessions
secure sessions stored in cookies
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-cookies
Simple library to deal with cookies in Angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
