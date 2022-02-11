Categories
10 Best JavaScript Cookie Consent Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rcc
react-cookie-consent
A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
nc
ngx-cookieconsent
Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
cookieconsent
A free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cb
cookie-bar
cookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vcl
vue-cookie-law
🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bcc
bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings
A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cookienotice
A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@palmabit/react-cookie-law
React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
