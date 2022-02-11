openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Cookie Consent Libraries

rcc

react-cookie-consent

A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
nc

ngx-cookieconsent

Cookie 🍪 Consent module for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned

cookieconsent

A free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cb

cookie-bar

cookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vcl

vue-cookie-law

🍪 👮 Hackable EU Cookie Law Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bcc

bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings

A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
rc

react-cookienotice

A lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
3d ago

@palmabit/react-cookie-law

React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
11d ago