10 Best JavaScript Control Flow Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
pl

p-limit

Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
70.8M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
q

q

A promise library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
14.5M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
lin

linkfunction

Link input value into functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
try

@rogwilco/try

A lightweight module that enables typed catch blocks.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cro

croner

Trigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
5d ago

when

A solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
con

contra

🏄‍♂️ Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
par

parley

Flow control harness for implementors. Builds a Deferred object that supports async/await, promise chaining, and conventional Node callbacks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ste

step

An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nue

nue

An async control-flow library suited for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lup

lupus

Aync looping for Node.js

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nim

nimble

A really tiny functional JavaScript and async flow-control library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
10yrs ago
fj

flow.js

synchron, asynchron control flow javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
9yrs ago
sus

suspend

Callback-free control flow for Node using ES6 generators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6yrs ago
flo

flowa

🔥Service level control flow for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
3yrs ago
asy

asynquence

Asynchronous flow control (promises, generators, observables, CSP, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ff

Concise, powerful asynchronous flow control library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
5yrs ago
str

stride

A step-like flow control library for Node.js that makes parallel execution, serial execution, and error handling super extra painless

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
se

suspend-express

Callback-free control flow for Node using ES6 generators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mot

motorway

Flow Control for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ste

stepup

An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dm

dat-middleware

dat middleware tho - common request, response, body, query, and param middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fh

flow-hooks

Flow control utilities for javascript on web and node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
icr

icream

javascript async library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mj

mid.js

A lightweight flow control for Node and Browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago