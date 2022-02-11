openbase logo
strapi

🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant

ghost

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

apostrophe

Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

sanity

The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
tid

tiddlywiki

A self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@sanity/client

The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
3d ago

@sanity/base

The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@sanity/cli

The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
34.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

keystone

The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago

buttercms

Node/JS API client for ButterCMS (https://buttercms.com)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
cody

Javascript Content Management System running on Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
664
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
calipso

Calipso is a simple NodeJS content management system based on Express, Connect & Mongoose.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
enduro

Minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago

reaction-cli

A command line tool for working with Reaction Commerce.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago