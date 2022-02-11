openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Container Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

inversify

A powerful and lightweight inversion of control container for JavaScript & Node.js apps powered by TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
554K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-golden-layout

Golden layout integration in vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdd

react-drag-drop-container

ReactJS drag and drop functionality for mouse and touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@uifabric/react-cards

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/layout

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
723
Last Commit
3d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-utilities

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
12d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-accordion

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-pagination

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

react-full-screen

Fullscreen helper component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
81.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rr

react-reflex

Resizable Flex layout container components for advanced React web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-reverse-portal

Build an element once, move it anywhere

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
vls

vue-layout-system

A pack of Vue components that solve daily layout problems

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
22d ago
ru

react-uid

Render-less container for generating UID for a11y, consistent react key, and any other good reason 🦄

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-container-query

📦 Modular responsive component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-cardview

Native CardView for react-native (All Android version and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
id

@atlaskit/inline-dialog

An inline dialog is a pop-up container for small amounts of information. It can also contain controls.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
rcd

react-container-dimensions

Wrapper component that detects element resize and passes new dimensions down the tree. Based on https://github.com/wnr/element-resize-detector

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-static-container

Renders static content efficiently by allowing React to short-circuit the reconciliation process.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-infinite

A browser-ready efficient scrolling container based on UITableView

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rk

react-komposer

Feed data into React components by composing containers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
739
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@trendmicro/react-grid-system

React Grid System component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
2yrs ago
scc

styled-container-component

The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-infinite-scroll-container

⏬ Infinite scroll component for React in ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bc

bootstrap-containers

Bootstrap Container Components. [Bootstrap, Web Application, Server]

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1mo ago
rfc

react-fluid-container

Graceful dynamic/variable height animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vc

vue-container

A simple IoC container for VueJS 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vb

vue-balloon

A zoomable fixed balloon container. Useful for adding tutorial videos or other page specific content.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4yrs ago
con

@hixme-ui/container

hixme-ui Container component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
rnf

react-native-flip-view

JavaScript implementation of a view container that can flip between its front and back

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-native-swipe-view

Native container for a React Native view which supports swipe behavior (for swipe to delete and such)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@reactgular/layouts

Layouts is an Angular component library that implements a *border layout* using a container that can dock child panels into Top, Left, Right, Bottom and Center regions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmc

vue-mobile-container

A Vue.js mobile container

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rc

react-container

A flexible container for laying out React apps. Part of TouchstoneJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rtc

react-transitioning-container

React component for easily transitioning your container size based on children 🎁

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
erc

easy-responsive-container

A small lib to have a container that supports Bootstrap responsiveness using hooks (???)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

eks-container

A series of Vue components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago