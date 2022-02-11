Categories
10 Best JavaScript Contacts Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-contacts
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rnc
react-native-contacts
React Native Contacts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
41.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
react-native-select-contact
A cross-platform contact selection library for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
cpc
cordova-plugin-contacts-x
Cordova Plugin for managing contacts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@hmscore/react-native-hms-contactshield
This repo contains all of React-Native HMS plugins.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-contacts-wrapper
Contacts plugin to wrap native contact pickers for iOS and Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-unified-contacts
Your best friend when working with the latest and greatest Contacts Framework in iOS 9+ in React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sectionlist-contacts
Address Book library for React Native
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
cordova-plugin-contacts-save
Cordova Contacts Save Plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
cordova-plugin-contacts-phonenumbers
Cross-platform plugin for Cordova / PhoneGap to list contacts' phone numbers.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpe
cordova-plugin-export-contacts-vcf
Export all contacts (device, Google, Facebook etc) to a file and use its path for further processing
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-bb-contacts
Plugins for Cordova
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-wininsoft-contacts
Apache Cordova Plugin contacts
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cca
cordova-contact-adapter
An adapter and model for use with cordova contacts plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpm
cordova-plugin-meed-contacts
This is the Native Cordova plugins for reading Contacts from iOS, Android devices.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn-contact-tracing
React Native Library For Contact Tracing Over BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-vha-contacts
Apache Cordova Plugin contacts
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-fetchcontact
Background plugin to fetch contacts
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
covve-plugin-contacts
Covve cordova contacts plugin
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
