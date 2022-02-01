openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Configuration Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
hus

husky

Git hooks made easy 🐶 woof!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.9M
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
118
Top Feedback
42Easy to Use
38Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable

react-scripts

Set up a modern web app by running one command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
3M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
648
Top Feedback
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
12Performant

@craco/craco

Create React App Configuration Override, an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
383K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

react-native-config

Bring some 12 factor love to your mobile apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
144K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
con

config

Configuration control for production node deployments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
901K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant

@angular-devkit/build-angular

CLI tool for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3d ago
con

conf

Simple config handling for your app or module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
410K
Last Commit
3mos ago

convict

Featureful configuration management library for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rar

react-app-rewired

Override create-react-app webpack configs without ejecting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
359K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation

configcat-js

JavaScript frontend SDK for ConfigCat. ConfigCat is a hosted feature flag service: https://configcat.com. Manage feature toggles across frontend, backend, mobile, desktop apps. Alternative to LaunchDarkly. Management app + feature flag SDKs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
cc

customize-cra

Override webpack configurations for create-react-app 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cm

config-master

A convention for storing and retrieving application config

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

envkey

EnvKey's official Node.js client library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
np

@repacks/next-pack

Next Pack - Automatically override configs and boilerplate Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
17d ago
rgc

react-global-configuration

For setting a global config object managed as a requirement

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ce

common-env

🔑 The only configuration library you will ever need

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

env-lift

Simple namespaced environment variable configuration management solution

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
5yrs ago
con

configure

A simple multiple-configuration management module for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
10yrs ago
evh

env-var-helpers

Quickly grab info from common environment variables (NODE_ENV, LOG_LEVEL, RELEASE_ENV, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
3yrs ago
npn

next-plugin-node-config

Combine node-config with Next.js' built-in support for runtime configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vc

vue-configuration

A static config plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcm

vue-config-manager

A Vue configuration manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rt

react-toolkit

🧰 Toolkit to build React apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-define

Manage environment variables & configurations in Vue application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
10mos ago

@cardash/config

Configuration management library, standardizes application storage and access.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
sc

sane-config

☯️ sane, simple but opinionated cascading configuration management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nc

no-config

Config and resource loader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fab

fabula

Minimalist server configuration and task management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cm

configuration-man

Laravel inspired configuration manager for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
set

setty

Configs management application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bc

bindle-cli

A configuration and dotfile management tool for your personal unix-like computer.

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago