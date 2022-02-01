Categories
10 Best JavaScript Configuration Management Libraries
hus
husky
Git hooks made easy 🐶 woof!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.9M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
118
Top Feedback
42
Easy to Use
38
Great Documentation
31
Highly Customizable
react-scripts
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
3M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
648
Top Feedback
20
Easy to Use
18
Great Documentation
12
Performant
@craco/craco
Create React App Configuration Override, an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
383K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
react-native-config
Bring some 12 factor love to your mobile apps!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
144K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
con
config
Configuration control for production node deployments
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
901K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
@angular-devkit/build-angular
CLI tool for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
conf
Simple config handling for your app or module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
410K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
convict
Featureful configuration management library for Node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rar
react-app-rewired
Override create-react-app webpack configs without ejecting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
359K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
configcat-js
JavaScript frontend SDK for ConfigCat. ConfigCat is a hosted feature flag service: https://configcat.com. Manage feature toggles across frontend, backend, mobile, desktop apps. Alternative to LaunchDarkly. Management app + feature flag SDKs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cc
customize-cra
Override webpack configurations for create-react-app 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cm
config-master
A convention for storing and retrieving application config
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
envkey
EnvKey's official Node.js client library
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
@repacks/next-pack
Next Pack - Automatically override configs and boilerplate Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-global-configuration
For setting a global config object managed as a requirement
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ce
common-env
🔑 The only configuration library you will ever need
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
env-lift
Simple namespaced environment variable configuration management solution
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
configure
A simple multiple-configuration management module for node.js.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evh
env-var-helpers
Quickly grab info from common environment variables (NODE_ENV, LOG_LEVEL, RELEASE_ENV, etc)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npn
next-plugin-node-config
Combine node-config with Next.js' built-in support for runtime configuration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-configuration
A static config plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vue-config-manager
A Vue configuration manager
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-toolkit
🧰 Toolkit to build React apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-define
Manage environment variables & configurations in Vue application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cardash/config
Configuration management library, standardizes application storage and access.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
sane-config
☯️ sane, simple but opinionated cascading configuration management
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
no-config
Config and resource loader
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fab
fabula
Minimalist server configuration and task management
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cm
configuration-man
Laravel inspired configuration manager for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
set
setty
Configs management application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bindle-cli
A configuration and dotfile management tool for your personal unix-like computer.
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
