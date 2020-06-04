Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Computer Vision Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ope
opencv4nodejs
Nodejs bindings to OpenCV 3 and OpenCV 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
tra
tracking
A modern approach for Computer Vision on the web
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ope
opencv
OpenCV Bindings for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
clm
clmtrackr
Javascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/vision
Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
azure-cognitiveservices-vision
Azure SDK for Node.js - Documentation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mos
mosse
Fast javascript correlation filters for tracking objects in video
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md
motion-detect
A node.js motion detection library that supports node.js streams.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
matchengine
Node module for using the TinEye MatchEngine API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jscv
👀 Computer Vision done in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package