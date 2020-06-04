openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Computer Vision Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
opencv4nodejs

Nodejs bindings to OpenCV 3 and OpenCV 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
tracking

A modern approach for Computer Vision on the web

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
opencv

OpenCV Bindings for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
clmtrackr

Javascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/vision

Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago

azure-cognitiveservices-vision

Azure SDK for Node.js - Documentation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
19d ago
mosse

Fast javascript correlation filters for tracking objects in video

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
motion-detect

A node.js motion detection library that supports node.js streams.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
5yrs ago
matchengine

Node module for using the TinEye MatchEngine API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

jscv

👀 Computer Vision done in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago