10 Best JavaScript Compression Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
az
adm-zip
A Javascript implementation of zip for nodejs. Allows user to create or extract zip files both in memory or to/from disk
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
jsz
jszip
Create, read and edit .zip files with Javascript
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0-or-later)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
compression-webpack-plugin
Prepare compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
compression
Node.js compression middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
13.9M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
pixelmatch
The smallest, simplest and fastest JavaScript pixel-level image comparison library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gz
gulp-zip
ZIP compress files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
75.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sl
secure-ls
🔒 Secure localStorage data with high level of encryption and data compression
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sna
snappy
Fastest Snappy compression library in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
641K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ls
lz-string
LZ-based compression algorithm for JavaScript
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.3M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brotli
A JavaScript port of the Brotli compression algorithm, as used in WOFF2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
src
shrink-ray-current
Node.js compression middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lz4
lz4
LZ4 fast compression algorithm for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nz
node-zopfli
Node bindings for Zopfli Compression Algorithm (zlib, gzip, deflate compatible)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lzma
A JavaScript implementation of the Lempel-Ziv-Markov (LZMA) chain compression algorithm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
571
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
compressjs
Pure JavaScript de/compression (bzip2, etc) for node.js, volo, and the browser.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
has
hastily
fastly imageopto compat layer for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gpc
gatsby-plugin-compression-v2
Gatsby plugin for compressing assets. (gzip)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gzi
gzippo
gzippo pronounced `g-zippo` is a nodejs gzip middleware for Connect and express js using the new native node zlib api
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
251
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-compression
Node.js compression middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
shrink-ray
Node.js compression middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
se
squared-express
Express server for use with squared.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-compress
Express middlewares to comress/decompress response with encoding: brotli, gzip and deflate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecs
express-compression-server
simple express server that serves compressed files from a given folder and hot reloads while you work.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ews
express-wrapper-simple
Express wrapper with quick custom request and response handling
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ue
ultimate-expressjs
Ultimate ExpressJS Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wre
wrender
Image compression and transformation reverse-proxy for Express apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
