10 Best JavaScript Compression Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
az

adm-zip

A Javascript implementation of zip for nodejs. Allows user to create or extract zip files both in memory or to/from disk

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jsz

jszip

Create, read and edit .zip files with Javascript

(MIT OR GPL-3.0-or-later)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.1M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

compression-webpack-plugin

Prepare compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

compression

Node.js compression middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
13.9M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

pixelmatch

The smallest, simplest and fastest JavaScript pixel-level image comparison library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gz

gulp-zip

ZIP compress files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
75.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sl

secure-ls

🔒 Secure localStorage data with high level of encryption and data compression

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sna

snappy

Fastest Snappy compression library in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
641K
Last Commit
20d ago
ls

lz-string

LZ-based compression algorithm for JavaScript

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.3M
Last Commit
5mos ago

brotli

A JavaScript port of the Brotli compression algorithm, as used in WOFF2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
src

shrink-ray-current

Node.js compression middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
lz4

lz4

LZ4 fast compression algorithm for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nz

node-zopfli

Node bindings for Zopfli Compression Algorithm (zlib, gzip, deflate compatible)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
18.1K
Last Commit
12d ago

lzma

A JavaScript implementation of the Lempel-Ziv-Markov (LZMA) chain compression algorithm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
571
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
com

compressjs

Pure JavaScript de/compression (bzip2, etc) for node.js, volo, and the browser.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
322
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
has

hastily

fastly imageopto compat layer for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gpc

gatsby-plugin-compression-v2

Gatsby plugin for compressing assets. (gzip)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
gzi

gzippo

gzippo pronounced `g-zippo` is a nodejs gzip middleware for Connect and express js using the new native node zlib api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
251
Last Commit
7yrs ago

express-compression

Node.js compression middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sr

shrink-ray

Node.js compression middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
5yrs ago
se

squared-express

Express server for use with squared.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
1yr ago
ec

express-compress

Express middlewares to comress/decompress response with encoding: brotli, gzip and deflate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ecs

express-compression-server

simple express server that serves compressed files from a given folder and hot reloads while you work.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
ews

express-wrapper-simple

Express wrapper with quick custom request and response handling

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
ue

ultimate-expressjs

Ultimate ExpressJS Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wre

wrender

Image compression and transformation reverse-proxy for Express apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago