10 Best JavaScript Component Library Libraries

@storybook/react

📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
359
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant

bootstrap

The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2,813
Top Feedback
133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable

@angular/material

Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
12Performant

@chakra-ui/react

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge

antd

An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable

quasar

Quasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
65.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant

office-ui-fabric-react

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

vuetify

🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33.5K
Weekly Downloads
416K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
219
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable

primereact

The Most Complete React UI Component Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

react-bootstrap

Bootstrap components built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
102
Top Feedback
21Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
11Performant

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@chakra-ui/core

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable

primevue

Next Generation Vue UI Component Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
35.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable

native-base

Mobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

primeng

The Most Complete Angular UI Component Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
282K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable

admin-lte

AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation

reactstrap

Simple React Bootstrap 5 components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
523K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Responsive Maintainers

react-native-elements

Cross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant

@blueprintjs/core

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

ngx-bootstrap

Fast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

react-native-ui-lib

UI Components Library for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

quasar-framework

Quasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant

@shopify/polaris

Shopify’s admin product component library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
99.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

ant-design-vue

🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@primer/components

An implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

bootstrap-vue

BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
346K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant

carbon-components

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

buefy

Lightweight UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
60.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge

@coreui/react

CoreUI React.js UI Components. CoreUI for React.js replaces and extends the Bootstrap javascript. Components have been built from scratch as true React.js hook components, without jQuery and unneeded dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@coreui/vue

Bootstrap 5 based Vue 3 components and directives. CoreUI for Vue.js replaces and extends the Bootstrap 5 javascript. Components have been built from scratch as true Vue 3 components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

rsuite

🧱 A suite of React components .

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback

element-ui

A Vue.js 2.0 UI Toolkit for Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51.7K
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
198
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation

react-native-paper

Material Design for React Native (Android & iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

ng-zorro-antd

Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant

ng-packagr

Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
403K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-ui

🚀 Style and Component Library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@nebular/theme

💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-base

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ndc

ng-dynamic-component

Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

angular-material

Material design for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
65
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
vt

vue-tailwind

Vue UI components with configurable classes ready for TailwindCSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/vue

⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cor

@material-ui/core

React components that implement Google's Material Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
User Rating
4.6/ 5
824
Top Feedback
111Great Documentation
93Easy to Use
82Highly Customizable
ico

@material-ui/icons

Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27Easy to Use
23Great Documentation
15Highly Customizable
lab

@material-ui/lab

Material-UI Lab - Incubator for Material-UI React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
User Rating
4.8/ 5
12
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Performant

semantic-ui-react

The official Semantic-UI-React integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
12
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

material-components-web

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
50.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
2.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
2Slow

tabler-react

React components and demo for the Tabler UI theme.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Performant
1Slow
vux

vux

Mobile UI Components based on Vue & WeUI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.6K
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
15
Top Feedback