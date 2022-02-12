Categories
10 Best JavaScript Component Library Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@storybook/react
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
359
Top Feedback
26
Great Documentation
20
Highly Customizable
17
Performant
bootstrap
The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2,813
Top Feedback
133
Easy to Use
130
Great Documentation
80
Highly Customizable
@angular/material
Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
20
Easy to Use
12
Performant
@chakra-ui/react
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21
Great Documentation
21
Easy to Use
16
Bleeding Edge
antd
An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65
Great Documentation
56
Easy to Use
38
Highly Customizable
quasar
Quasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
65.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
18
Performant
office-ui-fabric-react
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vuetify
🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33.5K
Weekly Downloads
416K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
219
Top Feedback
31
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
16
Highly Customizable
primereact
The Most Complete React UI Component Library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
react-bootstrap
Bootstrap components built with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
102
Top Feedback
21
Easy to Use
19
Great Documentation
11
Performant
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@chakra-ui/core
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11
Easy to Use
10
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
primevue
Next Generation Vue UI Component Library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
35.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
native-base
Mobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
primeng
The Most Complete Angular UI Component Library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
282K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
7
Highly Customizable
admin-lte
AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
reactstrap
Simple React Bootstrap 5 components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
523K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Responsive Maintainers
react-native-elements
Cross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
3
Performant
@blueprintjs/core
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
ngx-bootstrap
Fast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
281K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
react-native-ui-lib
UI Components Library for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
quasar-framework
Quasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@shopify/polaris
Shopify’s admin product component library
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
99.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ant-design-vue
🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@primer/components
An implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System using React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bootstrap-vue
BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
346K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
9
Performant
carbon-components
A design system built by IBM
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
buefy
Lightweight UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
60.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
3
Bleeding Edge
@coreui/react
CoreUI React.js UI Components. CoreUI for React.js replaces and extends the Bootstrap javascript. Components have been built from scratch as true React.js hook components, without jQuery and unneeded dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
352
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@coreui/vue
Bootstrap 5 based Vue 3 components and directives. CoreUI for Vue.js replaces and extends the Bootstrap 5 javascript. Components have been built from scratch as true Vue 3 components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
rsuite
🧱 A suite of React components .
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
element-ui
A Vue.js 2.0 UI Toolkit for Web
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51.7K
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
198
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Poor Documentation
react-native-paper
Material Design for React Native (Android & iOS)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
ng-zorro-antd
Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
ng-packagr
Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
403K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
@swimlane/ngx-ui
🚀 Style and Component Library for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@nebular/theme
💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-base
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ndc
ng-dynamic-component
Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
angular-material
Material design for AngularJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
65
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
vt
vue-tailwind
Vue UI components with configurable classes ready for TailwindCSS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/vue
⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cor
@material-ui/core
React components that implement Google's Material Design.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
824
Top Feedback
111
Great Documentation
93
Easy to Use
82
Highly Customizable
ico
@material-ui/icons
Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27
Easy to Use
23
Great Documentation
15
Highly Customizable
lab
@material-ui/lab
Material-UI Lab - Incubator for Material-UI React components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
12
Easy to Use
10
Great Documentation
6
Performant
semantic-ui-react
The official Semantic-UI-React integration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
3
Hard to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
material-components-web
Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
50.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
2
Hard to Use
2
Slow
tabler-react
React components and demo for the Tabler UI theme.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Slow
vux
vux
Mobile UI Components based on Vue & WeUI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.6K
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
