10 Best JavaScript Complex Numbers Libraries

mathjs

An extensive math library for JavaScript and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
12K
363K
8d ago
4.9/ 5
complex.js

A complex numbers library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
192
327K
3mos ago
complex-js

JavaScript Complex Math

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
37
103
10mos ago
complex

Do calculations with Complex numbers

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
35
complexnum

A Javascript library for solving complex numbers

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
8
5yrs ago

gsl-complex

complex numbers for JS via GNU Scientific Library

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
3
7yrs ago
complex-calculator

This is a calculator that performs computations related to complex numbers and polynomials.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
0
3yrs ago
complexjs

Library for complex numbers calculations in javascript using plain objects immutably.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
1
6yrs ago
js-math-complex

Complex Number in JavaScript

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
21
0
6yrs ago
complex-expression-parser

Parses and evaluates expressions over the complex numbers

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
0
6yrs ago
imagine-node

module to work with imaginary numbers

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
0
4yrs ago