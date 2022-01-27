Categories
10 Best JavaScript Color Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc
react-colorful
🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
@ng-matero/extensions
Angular Material Extensions Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
cj
chroma-js
JavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations
Save
(BSD-3-Clause AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
d3-color
Color spaces! RGB, HSL, Cubehelix, CIELAB, and more.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ran
randomcolor
A tiny script for generating attractive colors
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vcg
vue-color-gradient-picker
Color and gradient picker for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc
react-color
🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
8
Great Documentation
6
Performant
vc
vue-color
🎨 Vue Color Pickers for Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome & more http://vue-color.surge.sh
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rc-color-picker
React ColorPicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
react-native-color-picker
Color picker component for IOS/Android
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
@clayui/color-picker
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootstrap-colorpicker
Bootstrap Colorpicker is a modular color picker plugin for Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-colors
Simple yet elegant Material color picker for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-color-palette
🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
muc
material-ui-color
The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pic
@simonwep/pickr
🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vac
vue-accessible-color-picker
Accessible color picker component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-color
🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
17.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rac
react-admin-color-input
<ColorInput> and <ColorField> components for admin-on-rest
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vp
vanilla-picker
A simple, easy to use vanilla JS color picker with alpha selection.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
128K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
re
react-eyedrop
Seamlessly integrate a static typed, fully-tested color-picking React component/hook!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vck
vue-color-kit
🎨 Lightweight color picker for Vue 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnc
vue-native-color-picker
Vue Color Picker using native input type color.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
917
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncp
@iplab/ngx-color-picker
Pure Angular color picker library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-btr
React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ckpack/vue-color
(vue3.0) 🎨 Vue Color Pickers UI Library for Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome & more
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radial-color-picker/vue-color-picker
Radial Color Picker - Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
645
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-swatches
🎨 Help the user picking beautiful colors!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
523
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncp
ngx-color-picker
Color picker widget for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlg
react-linear-gradient-picker
Linear Gradient picker written in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcp
mat-color-picker
🐼 Angular Material Components created from the community
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
src
smart-react-components
React UI Library for Styled Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
spectrum-colorpicker
Spectrum: the no hassle jQuery colorpicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
chartjs-plugin-colorschemes
Predefined color schemes for Chart.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fng-colour-picker
A colour picker for forms-angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@usulpro/color-picker
react-material-color-picker component for selecting colors from google material color palette 📃
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ui-schema/material-color
React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-color-picker-ios
iOS14 UIColorPicker Module for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nxt-color-picker
Responsive Angular color picker directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-input-color
React color picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abc
angular-bootstrap-colorpicker
Native AngularJS colorpicker directive. No dependency on jQuery or jQuery plugin is required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
421
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
evol-colorpicker
jQuery UI widget for color picking (similar to the one in Microsoft Office 2010).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
575
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tailwind-color-picker
Vue Color Picker using Tailwind@2
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-colorful
A tiny color picker component for modern Angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package