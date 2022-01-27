openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Color Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rc

react-colorful

🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation

@ng-matero/extensions

Angular Material Extensions Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
cj

chroma-js

JavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations

(BSD-3-Clause AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

d3-color

Color spaces! RGB, HSL, Cubehelix, CIELAB, and more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ran

randomcolor

A tiny script for generating attractive colors

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vcg

vue-color-gradient-picker

Color and gradient picker for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc

react-color

🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
vc

vue-color

🎨 Vue Color Pickers for Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome & more http://vue-color.surge.sh

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

rc-color-picker

React ColorPicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

react-native-color-picker

Color picker component for IOS/Android

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy

@clayui/color-picker

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
bc

bootstrap-colorpicker

Bootstrap Colorpicker is a modular color picker plugin for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
6mos ago
nc

ngx-colors

Simple yet elegant Material color picker for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
rcp

react-color-palette

🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
muc

material-ui-color

The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
pic

@simonwep/pickr

🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
vac

vue-accessible-color-picker

Accessible color picker component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
9d ago
nc

ngx-color

🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
17.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
rac

react-admin-color-input

<ColorInput> and <ColorField> components for admin-on-rest

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vp

vanilla-picker

A simple, easy to use vanilla JS color picker with alpha selection.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
128K
Last Commit
4mos ago
re

react-eyedrop

Seamlessly integrate a static typed, fully-tested color-picking React component/hook!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
vck

vue-color-kit

🎨 Lightweight color picker for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vnc

vue-native-color-picker

Vue Color Picker using native input type color.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
917
Last Commit
5mos ago
ncp

@iplab/ngx-color-picker

Pure Angular color picker library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
rnb

react-native-btr

React Native UI Components 🔥 🚀 🌟

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

@ckpack/vue-color

(vue3.0) 🎨 Vue Color Pickers UI Library for Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome & more

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2mos ago

@radial-color-picker/vue-color-picker

Radial Color Picker - Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
645
Last Commit
4mos ago
vs

vue-swatches

🎨 Help the user picking beautiful colors!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
523
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ncp

ngx-color-picker

Color picker widget for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
rlg

react-linear-gradient-picker

Linear Gradient picker written in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
mcp

mat-color-picker

🐼 Angular Material Components created from the community

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
3mos ago
src

smart-react-components

React UI Library for Styled Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
1yr ago
sc

spectrum-colorpicker

Spectrum: the no hassle jQuery colorpicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
cpc

chartjs-plugin-colorschemes

Predefined color schemes for Chart.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago

fng-colour-picker

A colour picker for forms-angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
23d ago

@usulpro/color-picker

react-material-color-picker component for selecting colors from google material color palette 📃

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@ui-schema/material-color

React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnc

react-native-color-picker-ios

iOS14 UIColorPicker Module for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago

nxt-color-picker

Responsive Angular color picker directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-input-color

React color picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
abc

angular-bootstrap-colorpicker

Native AngularJS colorpicker directive. No dependency on jQuery or jQuery plugin is required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
421
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ec

evol-colorpicker

jQuery UI widget for color picking (similar to the one in Microsoft Office 2010).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
575
Last Commit
1mo ago
vtc

vue-tailwind-color-picker

Vue Color Picker using Tailwind@2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
8mos ago

angular-colorful

A tiny color picker component for modern Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
1mo ago