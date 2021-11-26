openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Color Libraries

chalk

🖍 Terminal string styling done right

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
14Performant
color

🌈 Javascript color conversion and manipulation library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
17M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
chroma-js

JavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations

(BSD-3-Clause AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
colors

get colors in your node.js console

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
27.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
5Performant
randomcolor

A tiny script for generating attractive colors

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
colorette

🌈Easily set your terminal text color & styles.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
21.1M
Last Commit
4mos ago
cli-color

Colors and formatting for the console

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
4.8M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
coolhue

Coolest Gradient Hues and Swatches

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@simonwep/pickr

🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
color-thief-browser

Grab the color palette from an image using just Javascript. Works in the browser and in Node.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kk-color

🌈 Javascript color conversion and manipulation library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago