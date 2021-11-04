openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Collapsable/Accordion Libraries

react-collapsible

React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
1Easy to Use
1Performant
accordion-collapse-react-native

React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
react-show-more-text

Convenience wrapper around react-truncate

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@ngx-dummy/accordion-simple

A simple accordion component to use in Angular / Ionic projects -- https://ngx-dummy.github.io/accordion-simple

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
react-native-collapsible-list

A ReactNative collapsible list component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@chakra-ui/accordion

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@radix-ui/react-collapsible

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.3K
Last Commit
12d ago

@radix-ui/react-accordion

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
40.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

react-dock

DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
1Bleeding Edge
1Slow

@chakra-ui/collapse

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
9d ago

@reach/accordion

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-navigations

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
@react-md/expansion-panel

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@zendeskgarden/react-accordions

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-accordion

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@chakra-ui/c-accordion

⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
13d ago

@uidu/accordion

Guidu is uidu's design system library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
1Unwelcoming Community

rc-collapse

React Collapse / Accordion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-native-collapsible

Animated collapsible component for React Native, good for accordions, toggles etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-accessible-accordion

Accessible Accordion component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
141K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-sidebar-menu

A Vue.js Sidebar Menu Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
vue-simple-accordion

A simple, easily configurable accordion for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-fullpage-accordion

react-fullpage-accordion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3d ago
@kunukn/react-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with CSS for elements with variable and dynamic height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@welcome-ui/accordion

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4d ago
@dafcoe/vue-collapsible-panel

Collapsible Panel / Accordion Component Using Vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
687
Last Commit
10mos ago
accordion-js

Accordion module created in pure javascript & CSS. Very useful to create FAQ lists on your website.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-collapsible-component

ReactJs collapsible accordion component. Light, simple and functional. Allows expand and collapse HTML content. Ready for use in your ReactJs application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

@nature-ui/collapse

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6d ago
handy-collapse

A pure Javascript module for accordion/collapse UI without jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
6mos ago
vue-height-collapsible

vue-height-collapsible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
6mos ago

@dzangolab/vue-accordion

An accordion component for vue.js (vue3)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9d ago
react-faq-component

React package to render FAQ section

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
angular2-collapsible

Angular collapsible component styled with Materialize CSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
1mo ago

@faceless-ui/collapsibles

Expand and collapse anything or groups of anything, from anywhere

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-native-collapsible-header-views

ScrollView, FlatList, SectionList with collapsible headers + HOC for wrapping custom scrollables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
9mos ago
@swoga/vue-collapsible-panel

Collapsible Panel / Accordion Component Using Vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5mos ago

@vtex-components/accordion

Accordion component for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-css-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with css for elements with variable and dynamic height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-badger-accordion

Badger-Accordion Component for Vue 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-sanfona

Accessible react accordion component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue2-collapse

Vue.js 2 accordion plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
v-accordion

Multi-level accordion component for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
@s-ui/react-molecule-accordion

> The accordion is the component that contains collapsible components that allows the user to expand or collapse the content. We use this component to reduce the content of a page or section.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
@hashicorp/react-accordion

A block that displays a set of title + content items, with content collapsed by default, but expandable to view. Also includes an optional heading for the block.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit