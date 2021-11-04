Categories
10 Best JavaScript Collapsable/Accordion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rc
react-collapsible
React component to wrap content in Collapsible element with trigger to open and close.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
acr
accordion-collapse-react-native
React native Accordion/Collapse component, very good to use in toggles & show/hide content
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-show-more-text
Convenience wrapper around react-truncate
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ngx-dummy/accordion-simple
A simple accordion component to use in Angular / Ionic projects -- https://ngx-dummy.github.io/accordion-simple
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-collapsible-list
A ReactNative collapsible list component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/accordion
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-collapsible
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.3K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-accordion
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
40.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dock
DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Slow
@chakra-ui/collapse
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/accordion
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-navigations
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ep
@react-md/expansion-panel
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/react-accordions
🌱 garden React components
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-accordion
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/c-accordion
⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/accordion
Guidu is uidu's design system library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
rc-collapse
React Collapse / Accordion
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
670K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapsible
Animated collapsible component for React Native, good for accordions, toggles etc
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-accessible-accordion
Accessible Accordion component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
141K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsm
vue-sidebar-menu
A Vue.js Sidebar Menu Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-simple-accordion
A simple, easily configurable accordion for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfa
react-fullpage-accordion
react-fullpage-accordion
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
@kunukn/react-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with CSS for elements with variable and dynamic height
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/accordion
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcp
@dafcoe/vue-collapsible-panel
Collapsible Panel / Accordion Component Using Vue3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
687
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aj
accordion-js
Accordion module created in pure javascript & CSS. Very useful to create FAQ lists on your website.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-collapsible-component
ReactJs collapsible accordion component. Light, simple and functional. Allows expand and collapse HTML content. Ready for use in your ReactJs application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/collapse
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hc
handy-collapse
A pure Javascript module for accordion/collapse UI without jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhc
vue-height-collapsible
vue-height-collapsible
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@dzangolab/vue-accordion
An accordion component for vue.js (vue3)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-faq-component
React package to render FAQ section
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular2-collapsible
Angular collapsible component styled with Materialize CSS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@faceless-ui/collapsibles
Expand and collapse anything or groups of anything, from anywhere
Save
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-collapsible-header-views
ScrollView, FlatList, SectionList with collapsible headers + HOC for wrapping custom scrollables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcp
@swoga/vue-collapsible-panel
Collapsible Panel / Accordion Component Using Vue3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vtex-components/accordion
Accordion component for react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
852
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-css-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with css for elements with variable and dynamic height
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vba
vue-badger-accordion
Badger-Accordion Component for Vue 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sanfona
Accessible react accordion component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue2-collapse
Vue.js 2 accordion plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
v-accordion
Multi-level accordion component for AngularJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
@s-ui/react-molecule-accordion
> The accordion is the component that contains collapsible components that allows the user to expand or collapse the content. We use this component to reduce the content of a page or section.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
@hashicorp/react-accordion
A block that displays a set of title + content items, with content collapsed by default, but expandable to view. Also includes an optional heading for the block.
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
