10 Best JavaScript CMS Libraries

strapi

🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant

ghost

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

apostrophe

Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

payload

Headless CMS and Application Framework built with TypeScript, Node.js, React and MongoDB

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tid

tiddlywiki

A self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gatsby-plugin-netlify-cms

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
3d ago

keystone

The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago

gatsby-plugin-tinacms

Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4d ago

gatsby-tinacms-remark

Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
4d ago

@vtex/gatsby-plugin-cms

Digital commerce toolkit for frontend developers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5d ago

@builder.io/gatsby

Drag and drop page builder and CMS for React, Vue, Angular, and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago

@faustjs/next

Faust.js - The Headless WordPress Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
3d ago

burdy

Most advanced open-source Headless CMS built in NodeJS and React. Written in Typescript!

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago

buttercms

Node/JS API client for ButterCMS (https://buttercms.com)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

gatsby-source-storyblok

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS as a data source.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
11d ago
gst

gatsby-source-try-ghost

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
2mos ago

gatsby-source-microcms

📝 Source plugin for Gatsby from microCMS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
974
Last Commit
4mos ago

@openveo/core

Core of a NodeJS CMS with the ability to load plugins

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
3mos ago

@wpengine/headless-next

Faust.js - The Headless WordPress Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
gsn

gatsby-source-notion

A Gatsby source plugin for content management with Notion using the official API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago

gatsby-source-buttercms

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Butter CMS as a data source.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
1mo ago

gatsby-source-takeshape

Use TakeShape content in your Gatsby project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago
ag

@netherium/api-gen

Headless CMS with Restful Api written in Typescript that provides convenient authorization, access control lists and routes following best practices. Based on Angular and ExpressJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4mos ago

@agility/gatsby-image-agilitycms

Gatsby Image implementation for Agility CMS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
gmm

graphcms-markdown-migrator

A CLI tool to automate the migration from markdown files to graphcms (useful for gatsby blogs for example and everything else)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
gsg

gatsby-source-graphcms

The official Gatsby source plugin for GraphCMS projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
dpn

datocms-plugin-nextjs-preview

Plugin that provides links to preview content in Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit

gatsby-source-apostrophe

Gatsby source plugin for ApostropheCMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago

widget-cms

A highly modular Node.js application framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago

periodicjs

Periodic is a library for rapidly developing database agnostic enterprise applications and APIs with express & node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cod

cody

Javascript Content Management System running on Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
664
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gsa

@agility/gatsby-source-agilitycms

Gatsby Source Plugin for Agility CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit

webhandle

a micro-cms toolkit

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
9mos ago
nn

next-nodecms

Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose From KeystoneJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
10mos ago

jsharmony-cms-sdk-express

jsHarmony CMS SDK for Node.js / Express

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago

express-prismic

Prismic.io support for NodeJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cap

capstonejs

Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit

buckets

[DEPRECATED] Manage content better.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7yrs ago
vcm

vcms

a tiny node cms (express, objection, express-session/redis, and more)

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
end

enduro

Minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cal

calipso

Calipso is a simple NodeJS content management system based on Express, Connect & Mongoose.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago

sevr

A modern framework for building custom content management systems.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ede

edencms

Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose, designed for Blockchains

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit

reaction-cli

A command line tool for working with Reaction Commerce.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gsd

@gatsbyjs/gatsby-source-datocms

Official GatsbyJS source plugin to pull content from DatoCMS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
scb

social-cms-backend

Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wc

wit-cms

A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nbl

nblog

A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gsa

gatsby-source-abucms

GatsbyJS source plugin for AbuCMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
pc

pocket-cms

☁️ A pocket sized CMS written for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago