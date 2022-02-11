Categories
10 Best JavaScript CMS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
19
Performant
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
apostrophe
Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
payload
Headless CMS and Application Framework built with TypeScript, Node.js, React and MongoDB
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tid
tiddlywiki
A self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gatsby-plugin-netlify-cms
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
keystone
The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-tinacms
Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-tinacms-remark
Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vtex/gatsby-plugin-cms
Digital commerce toolkit for frontend developers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@builder.io/gatsby
Drag and drop page builder and CMS for React, Vue, Angular, and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@faustjs/next
Faust.js - The Headless WordPress Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
burdy
Most advanced open-source Headless CMS built in NodeJS and React. Written in Typescript!
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
buttercms
Node/JS API client for ButterCMS (https://buttercms.com)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-source-storyblok
Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS as a data source.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gst
gatsby-source-try-ghost
A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-source-microcms
📝 Source plugin for Gatsby from microCMS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
974
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openveo/core
Core of a NodeJS CMS with the ability to load plugins
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@wpengine/headless-next
Faust.js - The Headless WordPress Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsn
gatsby-source-notion
A Gatsby source plugin for content management with Notion using the official API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-source-buttercms
Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Butter CMS as a data source.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-source-takeshape
Use TakeShape content in your Gatsby project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
@netherium/api-gen
Headless CMS with Restful Api written in Typescript that provides convenient authorization, access control lists and routes following best practices. Based on Angular and ExpressJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@agility/gatsby-image-agilitycms
Gatsby Image implementation for Agility CMS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gmm
graphcms-markdown-migrator
A CLI tool to automate the migration from markdown files to graphcms (useful for gatsby blogs for example and everything else)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsg
gatsby-source-graphcms
The official Gatsby source plugin for GraphCMS projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dpn
datocms-plugin-nextjs-preview
Plugin that provides links to preview content in Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-source-apostrophe
Gatsby source plugin for ApostropheCMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
widget-cms
A highly modular Node.js application framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
periodicjs
Periodic is a library for rapidly developing database agnostic enterprise applications and APIs with express & node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cod
cody
Javascript Content Management System running on Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
664
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsa
@agility/gatsby-source-agilitycms
Gatsby Source Plugin for Agility CMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webhandle
a micro-cms toolkit
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
next-nodecms
Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose From KeystoneJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsharmony-cms-sdk-express
jsHarmony CMS SDK for Node.js / Express
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-prismic
Prismic.io support for NodeJS
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cap
capstonejs
Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
buckets
[DEPRECATED] Manage content better.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vcms
a tiny node cms (express, objection, express-session/redis, and more)
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
end
enduro
Minimalistic, lean & mean, node.js cms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cal
calipso
Calipso is a simple NodeJS content management system based on Express, Connect & Mongoose.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sevr
A modern framework for building custom content management systems.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ede
edencms
Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose, designed for Blockchains
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reaction-cli
A command line tool for working with Reaction Commerce.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsd
@gatsbyjs/gatsby-source-datocms
Official GatsbyJS source plugin to pull content from DatoCMS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scb
social-cms-backend
Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
wit-cms
A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbl
nblog
A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsa
gatsby-source-abucms
GatsbyJS source plugin for AbuCMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
pocket-cms
☁️ A pocket sized CMS written for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
