10 Best JavaScript Clipboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
81.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cli
clipboard
✂️ Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash. Just 3kb gzipped 📋
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
71
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rct
react-copy-to-clipboard
Copy-to-clipboard React component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
783K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-native-community/clipboard
React Native Clipboard API for both iOS and Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
83.5K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-clipboard
A pure angular clipboard directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
142K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cli
clipboardy
Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
ruc
react-use-clipboard
React hook that provides copy to clipboard functionality.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
icl
iclipboard
Manipulate clipboard anywhere 😀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-clipboard2
A simple vue2 binding to clipboard.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@scullyio/scully-plugin-copy-to-clipboard
The Static Site Generator for Angular apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ucc
use-clipboard-copy
📋 Lightweight copy to clipboard hook for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/utils.copy
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cop
@react-hook/copy
↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhc
react-hook-clipboard
A React hook for accessing clipboard
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcj
react-clipboard.js
React wrapper for clipboard.js (flashless clipboard)
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
use-clippy
React Hook for reading from and writing to the user's clipboard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
v-clipboard
Vue.js clipboard library (no dependencies, less than 2kb)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
33.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clipboard3
Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
@soerenmartius/vue3-clipboard
📋 clipboard.js bindings for Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngc
ngclipboard
An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue3-clipboard
A simple vuejs 3 binding for clipboard.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nct
ngx-copy-to-clipboard
Copy content to clipboard in Angular applications easier 🎯.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-clipboard
Copy to clipboard with AngularJS directive, without using Flash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enso-ui/clipboard
simple vue clipboard copy
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clipboards
📋 Vue2.0 directive to copy or cut text to clipboard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
nuxt-clipboard2
Nuxt module for vue-clipboard2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
@hashicorp/react-code-block
A simple code block with clipboard functionality
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rch
react-copy-html-to-clipboard
[mod] Copy text/html to clipboard React component ~~ Added support to copy html to clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-codecopy
A React component for "Copy to clipboard" button for your code snippets
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
nativescript-clipboard
📋 NativeScript plugin to copy stuff to the device clipboard, and read from it again
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
@codeeshop/vue-clipboard
Copy the text data in clipboard from element selection or pass the text data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-clip
Copy to clipboard using AngularJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-copy-to-clipboard
Copy to clipboard Vue component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
944
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-clipboard
AngularJS directive to copy or cut text to clipboard without using flash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
647
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cli
@react-x/clipboard
Cross-platform React components for ReactDOM and React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
558
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rz
react-zeroclipboard
react component that abstracts zeroclipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
492
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
src
simple-react-clipboard
A simple and flexible React utility component for copying texts to the clipboard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
v-copy
Vue directive to copy to clipboard. (1kB)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uch
use-clipboard-hook
Copy to clipboard React hook
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-copy-text
Copy text to the clipboard like it's 1999
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-clipboard
Component to allow user to easily copy text to clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-copypaste
A pure and awesome copy paste directive for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-clipboard
vue-clipboard clipboard directly for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-copy-button-wrapper
Component Wrapper for Copy to Clipboard Button with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ruc
@lokibai/react-use-copy-clipboard
https://www.npmjs.com/package/@lokibai/react-use-copy-clipboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-copy-code
A React component to add copy to clipboard funcitonality to 'pre code' blocks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
v-clipboard3
About A simple vue3 binding to clipboard.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
weex-vue-clipboard
Apache Weex (Incubating)
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue2-clipboard
A simple vue 2 clipboard directive and $clipboard method
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-advanced-clipboard
Advanced clipboard for react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
