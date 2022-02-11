openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Clipboard Libraries

@ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
81.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cli

clipboard

✂️ Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash. Just 3kb gzipped 📋

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rct

react-copy-to-clipboard

Copy-to-clipboard React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
783K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-native-community/clipboard

React Native Clipboard API for both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
83.5K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc

ngx-clipboard

A pure angular clipboard directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
142K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cli

clipboardy

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
ruc

react-use-clipboard

React hook that provides copy to clipboard functionality.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
icl

iclipboard

Manipulate clipboard anywhere 😀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc

vue-clipboard2

A simple vue2 binding to clipboard.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@scullyio/scully-plugin-copy-to-clipboard

The Static Site Generator for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
11d ago
ucc

use-clipboard-copy

📋 Lightweight copy to clipboard hook for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@welcome-ui/utils.copy

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4d ago
cop

@react-hook/copy

↩ Strongly typed, concurrent mode-safe React hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rhc

react-hook-clipboard

A React hook for accessing clipboard

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
16d ago
rcj

react-clipboard.js

React wrapper for clipboard.js (flashless clipboard)

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
uc

use-clippy

React Hook for reading from and writing to the user's clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

v-clipboard

Vue.js clipboard library (no dependencies, less than 2kb)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
33.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vc

vue-clipboard3

Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vc

@soerenmartius/vue3-clipboard

📋 clipboard.js bindings for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
23d ago
ngc

ngclipboard

An angularjs directive to copy text to clipboard without using flash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vc

vue3-clipboard

A simple vuejs 3 binding for clipboard.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
nct

ngx-copy-to-clipboard

Copy content to clipboard in Angular applications easier 🎯.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6mos ago
ac

angular-clipboard

Copy to clipboard with AngularJS directive, without using Flash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@enso-ui/clipboard

simple vue clipboard copy

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
vc

vue-clipboards

📋 Vue2.0 directive to copy or cut text to clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nc

nuxt-clipboard2

Nuxt module for vue-clipboard2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcb

@hashicorp/react-code-block

A simple code block with clipboard functionality

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
rch

react-copy-html-to-clipboard

[mod] Copy text/html to clipboard React component ~~ Added support to copy html to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rc

react-codecopy

A React component for "Copy to clipboard" button for your code snippets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
10mos ago
nc

nativescript-clipboard

📋 NativeScript plugin to copy stuff to the device clipboard, and read from it again

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vc

@codeeshop/vue-clipboard

Copy the text data in clipboard from element selection or pass the text data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
nc

ng-clip

Copy to clipboard using AngularJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

vue-copy-to-clipboard

Copy to clipboard Vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
944
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nc

ng-clipboard

AngularJS directive to copy or cut text to clipboard without using flash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
647
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cli

@react-x/clipboard

Cross-platform React components for ReactDOM and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
558
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rz

react-zeroclipboard

react component that abstracts zeroclipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
492
Last Commit
4yrs ago
src

simple-react-clipboard

A simple and flexible React utility component for copying texts to the clipboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

v-copy

Vue directive to copy to clipboard. (1kB)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
4yrs ago
uch

use-clipboard-hook

Copy to clipboard React hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-copy-text

Copy text to the clipboard like it's 1999

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rc

react-clipboard

Component to allow user to easily copy text to clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngx-copypaste

A pure and awesome copy paste directive for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

vue-clipboard

vue-clipboard clipboard directly for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rcb

react-copy-button-wrapper

Component Wrapper for Copy to Clipboard Button with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ruc

@lokibai/react-use-copy-clipboard

https://www.npmjs.com/package/@lokibai/react-use-copy-clipboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcc

react-copy-code

A React component to add copy to clipboard funcitonality to 'pre code' blocks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
vc

v-clipboard3

About A simple vue3 binding to clipboard.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
1yr ago

weex-vue-clipboard

Apache Weex (Incubating)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
vc

vue2-clipboard

A simple vue 2 clipboard directive and $clipboard method

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-advanced-clipboard

Advanced clipboard for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
9mos ago