Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Client Markdown Rendering Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
marked
A markdown parser and compiler. Built for speed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
49
Top Feedback
12
Easy to Use
8
Great Documentation
3
Performant
rm
react-markdown
Markdown component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
nm
ngx-markdown
Angular markdown component/directive/pipe/service to parse static, dynamic or remote content to HTML with syntax highlight
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
784
Weekly Downloads
83.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
vm
vue-markdown
A Powerful and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rme
react-markdown-editor-lite
a light-weight Markdown editor based on React. 一款轻量的基于React的markdown编辑器
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
me
mavon-editor
mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nme
ngx-markdown-editor
Angular markdown editor based on ace editor
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-markdown-render
A simple markdown parser for Vue using markdown-it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ng-util/markdown
A set of Angular utilities
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
crr
commonmark-react-renderer
React renderer for CommonMark (rationalized Markdown)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-simplemde
📝 Vue SimpleMDE - use simplemde with vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
750
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-markdown-renderer
React Native 100% compatible CommonMark renderer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
375
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-remarkable
A React component for rendering Markdown with remarkable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-simple-markdown
📜 React Native Markdown component (iOS & Android).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-markdown-view
MarkdownView for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-showdown
Angular (>=2) integration for Showdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mar
@gewd/markdown
List of utilities / components around Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-markdown-renderer
Simple React component that renders Markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mar
markduckjs
Render markdown with your Vue components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-markings
**Markdown** in <Components/>, <Components/> in **Markdown**
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-easy-markdown
Simple & customizable React Native component to render Github-flavoured markdown using minimal native components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-simplemde
Angular for simplemde
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
422
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mark
⬇️ Configurable Markdown Components in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rle
react-lz-editor
A multilingual react rich-text editor component includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. Development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. 一款基于 draft-Js 和 ant-design 实现的 react 富文本编辑器组件，支持文本、图片、视频、音频、链接等元素插入，同时支持HTML、markdown、draft Raw格式。
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
923
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rmj
react-markdown-js
Markdown to React Component converter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vme
vue-md-editor
This is a powerful and based on the 'Vue' Markdown editor.😂😂
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-markdown
Markdown component for React Native
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-markdown-editor
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-native-markdown-editor.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-native-markdown-editor) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/kunall17/react-native-markdown-editor.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/kunal
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vm-markdown
Example
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ngx-mat-markdown-text-editor
Angular markdown text editor for Material Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-markdown-editor
A Vue.js markdown editor component.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vem
vue-editor-markdown
Markdown editor build for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-markdown2
Yet another react component to render markdown.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmn
react-markdown-native
Render Markdown as React native components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn-markdown
basic markdown renderer for react-native using the great https://github.com/chjj/marked parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-markdown-content
Render Markdown content with support for GitHub Emoji!
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mdv
mdvue
Render vue components from markdown files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package