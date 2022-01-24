openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Client HTML Rendering Libraries

react-native-render-html

iOS/Android pure javascript react-native component that renders your HTML into 100% native views

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
76.9K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

jsreport

javascript based business reporting platform 🚀

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
898
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
htm

html5shiv

This script is the defacto way to enable use of HTML5 sectioning elements in legacy Internet Explorer.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rnh

react-native-htmlview

A React Native component which renders HTML content as native views

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vqe

vue-quick-edit

In-place editing with native HTML inputs in Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
9mos ago
vh

vue-html

An alternative to Vue template and Vue JSX

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnd

react-native-display-html

Display HTML content in an automatically sized webview and eases javascript injection inside it.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
rnh

react-native-html-render

A html render for react-native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit

angular-cuttlefish

Human-friendly HTML rendering of machine-friendly JSON-LD. We believe in an open Internet of Things.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnf

react-native-fence-html

React Native component that renders HTML as native views

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago