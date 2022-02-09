Categories
10 Best JavaScript CLI Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webpack-cli
Webpack's Command Line Interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.4M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
netlify-cli
Netlify Command Line Interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
webpack-bundle-analyzer
Webpack plugin and CLI utility that represents bundle content as convenient interactive zoomable treemap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.8M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
@cloudflare/wrangler
🤠 wrangle your Cloudflare Workers
Save
MIT OR Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
32.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
gc
graphql-cli
📟 Command line tool for common GraphQL development workflows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
66K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sequelize-cli
The Sequelize CLI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
438K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
preact-cli
😺 Your next Preact PWA starts in 30 seconds.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
webpack-dashboard
A CLI dashboard for webpack dev server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
31.8K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
aurelia-cli
The Aurelia 1 command line tool. Use the CLI to create projects, scaffold components, and bundle your app for release.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gatsby-cli
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
503K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
create-gatsby
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
430K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-dev-utils
Set up a modern web app by running one command.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.4M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sfdx-cli
The `sfdx` cli.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
47.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gc
gcloud-config
List, create or set quickly configurations in GCloud-SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
gatsby-dev-cli
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nrwl/gatsby
Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
generator-nitro
Your frontend? Fuel it with Nitro! Develop your frontend with a proven but flexible Node.js app, even in a large team.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
727
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
postcss-cli
CLI for postcss
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
431K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-cli
🛠️ webpack-based tooling for Vue.js Development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
electron-forge
A complete tool for creating, publishing, and installing modern Electron applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
818
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@lerna/publish
🐉 A tool for managing JavaScript projects with multiple packages.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
31.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
heroku-cli
Heroku CLI
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cli
Rapidly build command line apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
785
Weekly Downloads
621K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cns
create-next-stack
Create Next Stack is a website and CLI tool used to easily set up the boilerplate of new Next.js apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vor
vorpal
Node's framework for interactive CLIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
reexjs-cli
An interactive CLI automation tool 🛠️ for creating react.js and next.js projects most fast and efficiently. ⚛️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jsonlint-cli
📐cli wrapper for jsonlint
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exo
exode
a cli tool used to kick start express applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
@hashicorp/platform-cli
CLI for code generation, linting, formatting, etc for HashiCorp next.js websites
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esc
express-scaffolding-cli
express cli tool for scaffolding express project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nic
node-init-cli
A node cli package to generate a node-express-mongo framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bangajs
BàngáJS is a CLI generator for scaffolding ExpressJS applications with speed and efficiency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cet
create-express-template
Create a modern ready-to-code express server with a single command.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbc
next-boilerplate-cli
https://www.npmjs.com/package/next-boilerplate-cli
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cte
create-typescript-express-api
A CLI to automatically clone the Typescript Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nab
next-app-boilerplate
Create a NextJS app template, with Jest, Typescript and a few other packages configured
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-deux
Build Express APIs quicker with files generated from CLI commands.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cqe
create-quickly-express-api
A CLI to quicky create a basic express API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmp
next-modal-pages-loader
An automatic dynamic page loader for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emg
express-mysql-generator
CLI to generate projects API with Express and Mysql database
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csa
create-simple-api
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smartsheet-cli
CLI Tool for working with Smartsheet
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dce
@farazahmad759/dricup-crud-express
Speed up your workflow in API creation using knex.js and Objection.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esa
express-starter-app
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cea
create-express-api-ts
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter TS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eac
express-app-cli
CLI application for generating NodeJS / Express projects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cne
create-node-express-v2
A CLI to start with Node and Express backend
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esk
express-starter-kit
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
