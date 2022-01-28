openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript CLI Arguments Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

com

commander

node.js command-line interfaces made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
83M
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
34
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge

yargs

yargs the modern, pirate-themed successor to optimist.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
74.3M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
12
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cla

command-line-args

A mature, feature-complete library to parse command-line options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

argparse

CLI arguments parser for node.js. JS port of python's argparse module.

Python-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
41.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
min

minimist

parse argument options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
43M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
mri

mri

Quickly scan for CLI flags and arguments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
res

respond

An interactive & asynchronous CLI/CMD interface based on node-suppose (https://github.com/jprichardson/node-suppose)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
698
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
sc

shipit-captain

Run Shipit tasks from Gulp, or any task runner. Includes Inquirer.js prompts, CLI arguments, customized logging, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@run-z/optionz

Run-z command line options parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
5d ago

cli-list

Parse comma-separated argument lists.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
90.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pa

process.argv

light-weight command line arguments parser for cli application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

cli-argparse

Lightweight argument parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pa

pipe-args

POSIX compliant pipe argument parser for node CLI apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
ap

arg-parser

node cli arguments parser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@augu/larg

👾 A very lightweight Node.js argument parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cr

cli_router

A router for parsing command line flags and arguments in your Node CLI scripts.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago