Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript CLI Arguments Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
com
commander
node.js command-line interfaces made easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
83M
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Bleeding Edge
yargs
yargs the modern, pirate-themed successor to optimist.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
74.3M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cla
command-line-args
A mature, feature-complete library to parse command-line options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
argparse
CLI arguments parser for node.js. JS port of python's argparse module.
Save
Python-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
41.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
min
minimist
parse argument options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
43M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
mri
mri
Quickly scan for CLI flags and arguments
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
res
respond
An interactive & asynchronous CLI/CMD interface based on node-suppose (https://github.com/jprichardson/node-suppose)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
698
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
sc
shipit-captain
Run Shipit tasks from Gulp, or any task runner. Includes Inquirer.js prompts, CLI arguments, customized logging, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@run-z/optionz
Run-z command line options parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cli-list
Parse comma-separated argument lists.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
90.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
process.argv
light-weight command line arguments parser for cli application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cli-argparse
Lightweight argument parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
pipe-args
POSIX compliant pipe argument parser for node CLI apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
arg-parser
node cli arguments parser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@augu/larg
👾 A very lightweight Node.js argument parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
cli_router
A router for parsing command line flags and arguments in your Node CLI scripts.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package