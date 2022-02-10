Categories
10 Best JavaScript Checkbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rm
@szhsin/react-menu
React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ng-matero/extensions
Angular Material Extensions Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@chakra-ui/checkbox
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/control-box
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-aria/checkbox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
82K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/checkbox
Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fluentui/react-checkbox
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-checkbox
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/checkbox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbc
react-btn-checkbox
React component for displaying checkboxes and radios as button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
for
@react-md/form
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-buttons
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/checkbox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bpk-component-checkbox
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@commercetools-uikit/checkbox-input
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rct
react-checkbox-tree
A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-checkbox
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-native-community/checkbox
Checkbox component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
nus
ngx-ui-switch
Angular UI Switch component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bouncy-checkbox
Fully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox
@nstudio/nativescript-* plugin workspace.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@crave/farmblocks-input-checkbox
React components for building web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/checkbox
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-checkbox
React Checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
644K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@nature-ui/checkbox
Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
riv
react-inputs-validation
A react component for form inputs validation. Online demo examples
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcr
pretty-checkbox-react
A tiny react/preact wrapper around pretty-checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@createnl/grouped-checkboxes
Check all checkboxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
awesome-bootstrap-checkbox
✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npc
ngx-pretty-checkbox
Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rei/cdr-checkbox
Welcome to the REI Digital Design System presentation framework. A home for modular components based on our evolving design patterns.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
pretty-checkbox
A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
che
@atlaskit/checkbox
A checkbox is an input control that allows a user to select one or more options from a number of choices.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ib
icheck-bootstrap
Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-check-box
Checkbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
494
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcg
react-checkbox-group
Sensible checkbox groups manipulation for DOM.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-multiselect-checkboxes
Spiffy multiselect with checkboxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jmc
jquery-multiselect-checkbox
A jQuery plugin which enables multiple selection for checkbox inputs as well as other DOM elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap4-toggle
Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@idui/react-toggle-controls
React Toggle Controls
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
954
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
djc
draft-js-checkable-list-item
Checkable list item for Draft.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
