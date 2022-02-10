openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Checkbox Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rm

@szhsin/react-menu

React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ng-matero/extensions

Angular Material Extensions Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@chakra-ui/checkbox

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/control-box

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago

@react-aria/checkbox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
82K
Last Commit
3d ago

@material/checkbox

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@fluentui/react-checkbox

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
3d ago

@radix-ui/react-checkbox

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

@react-spectrum/checkbox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
rbc

react-btn-checkbox

React component for displaying checkboxes and radios as button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
for

@react-md/form

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-buttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

@reach/checkbox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

bpk-component-checkbox

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
5d ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@commercetools-uikit/checkbox-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
rct

react-checkbox-tree

A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-checkbox

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-native-community/checkbox

Checkbox component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
nus

ngx-ui-switch

Angular UI Switch component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
9d ago
rnb

react-native-bouncy-checkbox

Fully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox

@nstudio/nativescript-* plugin workspace.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@crave/farmblocks-input-checkbox

React components for building web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
264
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/checkbox

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
400
Last Commit
4d ago

rc-checkbox

React Checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
644K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@nature-ui/checkbox

Nature ui is a Modular React based component library with built in support for tailwindcss.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
6d ago
riv

react-inputs-validation

A react component for form inputs validation. Online demo examples

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
pcr

pretty-checkbox-react

A tiny react/preact wrapper around pretty-checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@createnl/grouped-checkboxes

Check all checkboxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago

awesome-bootstrap-checkbox

✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
npc

ngx-pretty-checkbox

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@rei/cdr-checkbox

Welcome to the REI Digital Design System presentation framework. A home for modular components based on our evolving design patterns.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
17d ago
pc

pretty-checkbox

A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
che

@atlaskit/checkbox

A checkbox is an input control that allows a user to select one or more options from a number of choices.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
ib

icheck-bootstrap

Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnc

react-native-check-box

Checkbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
494
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcg

react-checkbox-group

Sensible checkbox groups manipulation for DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmc

react-multiselect-checkboxes

Spiffy multiselect with checkboxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
jmc

jquery-multiselect-checkbox

A jQuery plugin which enables multiple selection for checkbox inputs as well as other DOM elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
5mos ago
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
bt

bootstrap4-toggle

Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@idui/react-toggle-controls

React Toggle Controls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
954
Last Commit
6d ago
djc

draft-js-checkable-list-item

Checkable list item for Draft.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago