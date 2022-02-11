openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Chat Libraries

stream-chat

JS / Browser Client - Build Chat with GetStream.io

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vac

vue-advanced-chat

A beautiful chat rooms component made with Vue.js - compatible with Vue 2, Vue 3, React & Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

sendbird

Sendbird Chat SDK for JavaScript for enablement of a rich, engaging, scalable, and real-time chat service.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

botkit

Botkit is an open source developer tool for building chat bots, apps and custom integrations for major messaging platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-mentions

@mention people in a textarea

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
rnd

react-native-dropdownalert

A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nrc

node-red-contrib-chatbot

Visually build a full featured chat bot for Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Slack with Node-RED. Almost no coding skills required.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
754
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
hat

hatool

A highly customizable chat-like Angular UI component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable

converse.js

Web-based XMPP/Jabber chat client written in JavaScript

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-chat-widget

Awesome chat widget for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

stream-chat-react

Stream Chat official react SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
rng

react-native-gifted-chat

💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
26.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

react-chat-window

Intercom-style live chat window written in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

opentracing

OpenTracing API for Javascript (both Node and browser). 🛑 This library is DEPRECATED!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
vbc

vue-beautiful-chat

A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Buggy

lets-chat

Self-hosted chat app for small teams

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

firechat

Real-time Chat powered by Firebase

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
fca

facebook-chat-api

Unofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Slow
1Buggy

@pazznetwork/ngx-chat

Angular XMPP Client & Chat UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
7d ago

react-chat-elements

Reactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
vfc

vue-fb-customer-chat

Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
wcp

whatsapp-chat-parser

A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-conversational-ui

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
cur

chat-ui-react

💬 React component for conversational UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago
cry

cryptalk

HTML5/Node.js based, client side (E2EE) encrypted instant chat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
14d ago

intelligo

🤖 Chatbot Framework for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
8mos ago

botframework-webchat-ambit

A highly-customizable web-based client for Azure Bot Services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago

gatsby-plugin-support-chat

A Gatsby plugin to add a chat window to your Gatsby site that integrates with your Slack workspace. Add the plugin to your site and respond to new messages in a thread in a designated channel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago

@cometchat-pro/cordova-ionic-chat

Voice & Video Calling and Text Chat SDK for Cordova & Ionic

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
235
Last Commit
5mos ago
vsc

vue-social-chat

Vue.js component for your visitors and customers to send messages directly to you through social chats or customized form.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago
rmc

react-messenger-customer-chat

React component for messenger customer chat plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
rsc

react-simple-chatbot

💬 Easy way to create conversation chats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

so-react-chat-widget

Awesome chat widget for your React App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
rcu

react-chat-ui

🙊 A library of React components for building chat UI's.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-chat-widget

A lean Vue.js chat ui that is backend agnostic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3mos ago
nc

ng-chat

A simple facebook/linkedin lookalike chat module for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation

connectycube

Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
1yr ago
gpc

gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat

Gatsby plugin to add Crisp Livechat to your site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
407
Last Commit
1mo ago

gatsby-plugin-tidio

Gatsby plugin that adds tidio JS file to site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
nn

@progress-nativechat/nativescript-nativechat

NativeChat plugin for NativeScipt

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago

nativescript-connectycube

Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago
zc

zteam-chat

Z-Team Chat is a free and open source Chat Web App Just For learning propose

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
4yrs ago
srn

sme-react-native-gifted-chat

💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
rgc

react-gifted-chat

React Gifted Chat

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nativescript-live-engage

A NativeScript plugin to display a LivePerson LiveEngage chat on Android/iOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago

hubot-rocketchat

Rocket.Chat Hubot adapter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago

cordova-plugin-twilio-chat

Twilio Programmable Chat Cordova plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-native-twilio-chat

React Native wrapper for the Twilio Programmable Chat iOS and Android SDKs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nc

nativescript-chatview

NativeScript UI module for implementing WhatsApp like chat applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
app

appvuze

appVuze In-app Customer Support Plugin for PhoneGap/Cordova

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit