10 Best JavaScript Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
stream-chat
JS / Browser Client - Build Chat with GetStream.io
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vac
vue-advanced-chat
A beautiful chat rooms component made with Vue.js - compatible with Vue 2, Vue 3, React & Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
sendbird
Sendbird Chat SDK for JavaScript for enablement of a rich, engaging, scalable, and real-time chat service.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
botkit
Botkit is an open source developer tool for building chat bots, apps and custom integrations for major messaging platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-mentions
@mention people in a textarea
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
rnd
react-native-dropdownalert
A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nrc
node-red-contrib-chatbot
Visually build a full featured chat bot for Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Slack with Node-RED. Almost no coding skills required.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
754
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
hat
hatool
A highly customizable chat-like Angular UI component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
converse.js
Web-based XMPP/Jabber chat client written in JavaScript
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-chat-widget
Awesome chat widget for your React App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
stream-chat-react
Stream Chat official react SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gifted-chat
💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
26.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
react-chat-window
Intercom-style live chat window written in react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
602
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
opentracing
OpenTracing API for Javascript (both Node and browser). 🛑 This library is DEPRECATED!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbc
vue-beautiful-chat
A simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
lets-chat
Self-hosted chat app for small teams
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
firechat
Real-time Chat powered by Firebase
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
fca
facebook-chat-api
Unofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Slow
1
Buggy
@pazznetwork/ngx-chat
Angular XMPP Client & Chat UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-chat-elements
Reactjs chat elements chat UI, react chat components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
vfc
vue-fb-customer-chat
Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wcp
whatsapp-chat-parser
A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-conversational-ui
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cur
chat-ui-react
💬 React component for conversational UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cry
cryptalk
HTML5/Node.js based, client side (E2EE) encrypted instant chat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
intelligo
🤖 Chatbot Framework for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
botframework-webchat-ambit
A highly-customizable web-based client for Azure Bot Services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-support-chat
A Gatsby plugin to add a chat window to your Gatsby site that integrates with your Slack workspace. Add the plugin to your site and respond to new messages in a thread in a designated channel.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cometchat-pro/cordova-ionic-chat
Voice & Video Calling and Text Chat SDK for Cordova & Ionic
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
235
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-social-chat
Vue.js component for your visitors and customers to send messages directly to you through social chats or customized form.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmc
react-messenger-customer-chat
React component for messenger customer chat plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-simple-chatbot
💬 Easy way to create conversation chats
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
so-react-chat-widget
Awesome chat widget for your React App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcu
react-chat-ui
🙊 A library of React components for building chat UI's.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
464
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-chat-widget
A lean Vue.js chat ui that is backend agnostic
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-chat
A simple facebook/linkedin lookalike chat module for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
connectycube
Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpc
gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat
Gatsby plugin to add Crisp Livechat to your site
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
407
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-tidio
Gatsby plugin that adds tidio JS file to site
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
@progress-nativechat/nativescript-nativechat
NativeChat plugin for NativeScipt
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-connectycube
Releases materials for ConnectyCube JS SDK platform https://connectycube.com
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zc
zteam-chat
Z-Team Chat is a free and open source Chat Web App Just For learning propose
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
243.0KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
srn
sme-react-native-gifted-chat
💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.5K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgc
react-gifted-chat
React Gifted Chat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-live-engage
A NativeScript plugin to display a LivePerson LiveEngage chat on Android/iOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hubot-rocketchat
Rocket.Chat Hubot adapter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-twilio-chat
Twilio Programmable Chat Cordova plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-native-twilio-chat
React Native wrapper for the Twilio Programmable Chat iOS and Android SDKs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
nativescript-chatview
NativeScript UI module for implementing WhatsApp like chat applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
app
appvuze
appVuze In-app Customer Support Plugin for PhoneGap/Cordova
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package