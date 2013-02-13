Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Charts API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cha
chart
Event-based Charting Canvas API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
isi
isite
Create Node Js WebSite with Many Featuers
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
image-charts
⚡️Official Image-charts JavaScript/NodeJS library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anychart
AnyChart is a lightweight and robust JavaScript charting solution with great API and documentation. The chart types and unique features are numerous, the library works easily with any development stack.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anychart-nodejs
ARCHIVED. AnyChart NodeJS module provides an easy way to generate SVG, JPG and PNG images of the charts on the server side.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
dimple-js
Dimple is an object-oriented API allowing you to create flexible axis-based charts using [d3.js](http://d3js.org "d3.js").
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cha
charts
a chart generator service for easy embed collections of charts in emails
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccm
c3-chart-maker
Generate a chart from a spreadsheet using a c3 spec.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
base-charts
Base Charts POC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
highcharts-node
Node library for generating charts using highchart API
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
restcharts
Generate charts easily through a simple REST-like API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
app
appboard
RESTful HTTP API for pushing your data to appboard.me dashboard for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uvcharts
Simple yet powerful JavaScript Charting library built using d3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package