10 Best JavaScript Charts API Libraries

Event-based Charting Canvas API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
Create Node Js WebSite with Many Featuers

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2d ago

image-charts

⚡️Official Image-charts JavaScript/NodeJS library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
5d ago

anychart

AnyChart is a lightweight and robust JavaScript charting solution with great API and documentation. The chart types and unique features are numerous, the library works easily with any development stack.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

anychart-nodejs

ARCHIVED. AnyChart NodeJS module provides an easy way to generate SVG, JPG and PNG images of the charts on the server side.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dimple-js

Dimple is an object-oriented API allowing you to create flexible axis-based charts using [d3.js](http://d3js.org "d3.js").

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
a chart generator service for easy embed collections of charts in emails

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
c3-chart-maker

Generate a chart from a spreadsheet using a c3 spec.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
base-charts

Base Charts POC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

highcharts-node

Node library for generating charts using highchart API

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
restcharts

Generate charts easily through a simple REST-like API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
appboard

RESTful HTTP API for pushing your data to appboard.me dashboard for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

uvcharts

Simple yet powerful JavaScript Charting library built using d3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago