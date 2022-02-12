Categories
10 Best JavaScript Chart Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chart.js
Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51
Easy to Use
37
Performant
29
Great Documentation
echarts
Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Performant
9
Easy to Use
mermaid
Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
devextreme
HTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
recharts
Redefined chart library built with React and D3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
847K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
9
Performant
apexcharts
📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
react-chartjs-2
React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@carbon/charts
📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
victory-native
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Performant
niv
nivo
nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
victory
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
1
Abandoned
billboard.js
📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/charts
A React Chart Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
ne
ngx-echarts
An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
agc
angular-google-charts
A wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rng
react-native-gifted-charts
The most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
466
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
vc
vue-chartjs
📊 Vue.js wrapper for Chart.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgc
react-gauge-chart
React component for displaying a gauge chart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Performant
2
Great Documentation
efr
echarts-for-react
⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rgc
react-google-charts
A thin, typed, React wrapper over Google Charts Visualization and Charts API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
@senx/warpview
WarpView Elements for Warp 10
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ah
angular-highcharts
Highcharts directive for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
c3
📊 A D3-based reusable chart library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vue-echarts
Apache ECharts component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vc
vue-chartkick
Create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng2-charts
Beautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
1
Easy to Use
frappe-charts
Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@swimlane/ngx-charts
📊 Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
dc
Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
gto
gtop
System monitoring dashboard for terminal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-slide-charts
React Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org
orgchart
It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-vis
Data Visualization Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
acj
angular-chart.js
Reactive, responsive, beautiful charts for AngularJS using Chart.js: http://jtblin.github.io/angular-chart.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
frappe-gantt
Open Source Javascript Gantt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-pivottable
React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ag-charts-community
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-stockcharts
Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@themesberg/volt-bootstrap-5-dashboard
Free and open source Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard Template with vanilla Javascript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
pei
peity
Progressive <svg> pie, donut, bar and line charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rnc
react-native-charts-wrapper
a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
2
Performant
cha
chart
Event-based Charting Canvas API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
jn
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
js
jquery-sparkline
A plugin for the jQuery javascript library to generate small sparkline charts directly in the browser
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
24.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Abandoned
n3-charts
Awesome charts for AngularJS.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
370
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
vega-lite
A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag-charts-angular
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jquery.flowchart
JQuery plugin that allows you to draw a flow chart.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
rnc
react-native-chart-kit
If you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
