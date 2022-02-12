openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Chart Libraries

10 Best JavaScript Chart Libraries
chart.js

Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51Easy to Use
37Performant
29Great Documentation

echarts

Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use

mermaid

Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

devextreme

HTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

recharts

Redefined chart library built with React and D3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
847K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant

apexcharts

📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
16
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

react-chartjs-2

React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant

@carbon/charts

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

victory-native

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant
niv

nivo

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

victory

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned

billboard.js

📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ant-design/charts

A React Chart Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
ne

ngx-echarts

An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
agc

angular-google-charts

A wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rng

react-native-gifted-charts

The most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
466
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vc

vue-chartjs

📊 Vue.js wrapper for Chart.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgc

react-gauge-chart

React component for displaying a gauge chart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
efr

echarts-for-react

⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
76.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rgc

react-google-charts

A thin, typed, React wrapper over Google Charts Visualization and Charts API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant

@senx/warpview

WarpView Elements for Warp 10

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ah

angular-highcharts

Highcharts directive for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

c3

📊 A D3-based reusable chart library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

vue-echarts

Apache ECharts component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vc

vue-chartkick

Create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

ng2-charts

Beautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use

frappe-charts

Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@swimlane/ngx-charts

📊 Declarative Charting Framework for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

dc

Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
gto

gtop

System monitoring dashboard for terminal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-native-slide-charts

React Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org

orgchart

It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-vis

Data Visualization Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
acj

angular-chart.js

Reactive, responsive, beautiful charts for AngularJS using Chart.js: http://jtblin.github.io/angular-chart.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

frappe-gantt

Open Source Javascript Gantt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

react-pivottable

React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

ag-charts-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
rs

react-stockcharts

Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@themesberg/volt-bootstrap-5-dashboard

Free and open source Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard Template with vanilla Javascript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
pei

peity

Progressive <svg> pie, donut, bar and line charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rnc

react-native-charts-wrapper

a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
cha

chart

Event-based Charting Canvas API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
jn

jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
js

jquery-sparkline

A plugin for the jQuery javascript library to generate small sparkline charts directly in the browser

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
24.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Abandoned

n3-charts

Awesome charts for AngularJS.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
370
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

vega-lite

A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago

ag-charts-angular

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
jf

jquery.flowchart

JQuery plugin that allows you to draw a flow chart.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rnc

react-native-chart-kit

react-native-chart-kit

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation