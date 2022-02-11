openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Carousel Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
noc

ngx-owl-carousel-o

owl-carousel for Angular >=6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rig

react-image-gallery

React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
rrc

react-responsive-carousel

React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
ks

keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rmu

react-material-ui-carousel

A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
1Buggy
ng

ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

nuka-carousel

Pure React Carousel Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
6hrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs

react-slick

React carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy

@glidejs/glide

A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
92K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ts

tiny-slider

Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
va

vue-agile

🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sc

slick-carousel

the last carousel you'll ever need

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
637K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
72
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rac

react-alice-carousel

React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

@ngu/carousel

Angular Universal carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
rna

react-native-anchor-carousel

A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rmc

react-multi-carousel

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

flickity

🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vas

vue-awesome-swiper

🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
rs

react-swipe

↔️ Swipe.js as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-snap-carousel

Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

@brainhubeu/react-carousel

A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
sie

siema

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nss

ng-simple-slideshow

A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
ris

react-id-swiper

A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ras

react-awesome-slider

React content transition slider. Awesome Slider is a 60fps, light weight, performant component that renders an animated set of production ready UI general purpose sliders with fullpage transition support for NextJS and GatsbyJS. 🖥️ 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

angular-responsive-carousel

A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
ri

react-images

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
oc

owl.carousel

DEPRECATED jQuery Responsive Carousel.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
55.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Slow
1Abandoned
js

jssor-slider

Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nus

ngx-useful-swiper

Use iDangero.us' great slider, Swiper in Angular 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@splidejs/splide

Splide is a lightweight, flexible and accessible slider/carousel written in TypeScript. No dependencies, no Lighthouse errors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
roc

react-owl-carousel

React + Owl Carousel

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-swipeable

React swipe event handler hook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
roc

react-owl-carousel2

React + Owl Carousel 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnx

react-native-x2-carousel

a cross platform react native carousel component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
lig

lightslider

JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

pure-react-carousel

A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
vue

vueperslides

A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue & Vue 3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-native-bpk-component-carousel

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
5d ago

react-native-bpk-component-carousel-indicator

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
5d ago
cor

@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
swi

swipejs

Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

vue-carousel

A flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
86.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
rec

react-elastic-carousel

A flexible and responsive carousel component for react https://sag1v.github.io/react-elastic-carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
24.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@openeuropa/bcl-carousel

Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library

EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
4d ago
ncc

ng-carousel-cdk

Configurable engine for carousel made with Angular Library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
645
Last Commit
4d ago
nsc

ngx-slick-carousel

Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@nativescript-community/ui-pager

Pager / Carousel component that allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1mo ago