Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
noc
ngx-owl-carousel-o
owl-carousel for Angular >=6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rig
react-image-gallery
React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
4
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
rrc
react-responsive-carousel
React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rmu
react-material-ui-carousel
A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nuka-carousel
Pure React Carousel Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
6hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slick
React carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
884K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
19
Buggy
@glidejs/glide
A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
92K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ts
tiny-slider
Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
12.6KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
va
vue-agile
🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sc
slick-carousel
the last carousel you'll ever need
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
637K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
rac
react-alice-carousel
React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
@ngu/carousel
Angular Universal carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
rna
react-native-anchor-carousel
A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rmc
react-multi-carousel
A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
flickity
🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vas
vue-awesome-swiper
🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
rs
react-swipe
↔️ Swipe.js as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-snap-carousel
Swiper/carousel component for React Native with previews, multiple layouts, parallax images, performant handling of huge numbers of items, and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
@brainhubeu/react-carousel
A pure extendable React carousel, powered by Brainhub (craftsmen who ❤️ JS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
sie
siema
Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nss
ng-simple-slideshow
A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
ris
react-id-swiper
A library to use idangerous Swiper as a ReactJs component which allows Swiper's modules custom build
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ras
react-awesome-slider
React content transition slider. Awesome Slider is a 60fps, light weight, performant component that renders an animated set of production ready UI general purpose sliders with fullpage transition support for NextJS and GatsbyJS. 🖥️ 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
angular-responsive-carousel
A simple solution for horizontal scrolling images with lazy loading
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ri
react-images
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
oc
owl.carousel
DEPRECATED jQuery Responsive Carousel.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
55.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Slow
1
Abandoned
js
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nus
ngx-useful-swiper
Use iDangero.us' great slider, Swiper in Angular 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@splidejs/splide
Splide is a lightweight, flexible and accessible slider/carousel written in TypeScript. No dependencies, no Lighthouse errors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
roc
react-owl-carousel
React + Owl Carousel
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-swipeable
React swipe event handler hook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
418K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
roc
react-owl-carousel2
React + Owl Carousel 2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnx
react-native-x2-carousel
a cross platform react native carousel component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
lig
lightslider
JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
pure-react-carousel
A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
vue
vueperslides
A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue & Vue 3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-bpk-component-carousel
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-bpk-component-carousel-indicator
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
swi
swipejs
Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-carousel
A flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
86.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
rec
react-elastic-carousel
A flexible and responsive carousel component for react https://sag1v.github.io/react-elastic-carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
24.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@openeuropa/bcl-carousel
Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library
Save
EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncc
ng-carousel-cdk
Configurable engine for carousel made with Angular Library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
645
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ngx-slick-carousel
Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@nativescript-community/ui-pager
Pager / Carousel component that allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package