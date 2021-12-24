openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Captcha Libraries

rgr

react-google-recaptcha

Component wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
787
Weekly Downloads
417K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr

ng-recaptcha

Angular component for Google reCAPTCHA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
er

express-recaptcha

Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc

react-simple-captcha

A very simple and powerful captcha for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

svg-captcha

generate svg captcha in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vr

vue-recaptcha

Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

vue-recaptcha-v3

A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
rgr

react-google-recaptcha-v3

Google Recaptcha V3 integration for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
77.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
pep

puppeteer-extra-plugin-recaptcha

💯 Teach puppeteer new tricks through plugins.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
cap

captcha

Simple captcha for Node.JS and Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
nc

ngx-captcha

ReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rea

reaptcha

Google reCAPTCHA v2 for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rr

react-recaptcha

A react.js reCAPTCHA for Google

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
611
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rgi

react-google-invisible-recaptcha

A React component which is simply interested in Google invisible reCaptcha.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnr

react-native-recaptcha-that-works

⚛ A reCAPTCHA bridge for React Native that works (Android and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
10d ago
nh

ng-hcaptcha

🔥 hCaptcha Component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nh

next-hcaptcha

🤖 Robust, dependency free and highly configurable solution for guarding Next.js API Routes through higher order function with HCaptcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago

angular-recaptcha

AngularJS directive to add a reCaptcha widget to your form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rcc

react-client-captcha

A light JS-based captcha generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-recaptcha-google

This library helps to integrate google recaptcha into your react project easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rec

recaptcha2

Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

gatsby-plugin-recaptcha

Appends the [reCAPTCHA](https://www.google.com/recaptcha/) .js snippet to your Gatsby site. Works great with [react-recaptcha](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-recaptcha).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rg

react-grecaptcha

React.js Google reCAPTCHA v2 integration component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3

Haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-gcaptcha

React component for google reCAPTCHA.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rng

react-native-google-recaptcha-v2

Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android an iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
2yrs ago

angular-captcha

BotDetect CAPTCHA: Angular Captcha Module (TypeScript: Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8+).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
3yrs ago
2n

2captcha-node

Just a lightweight captcha solver using 2Captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago
vir

vue-invisible-recaptcha

A simple component to implement Invisible Recaptcha with no hassle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
658
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpi

vue-programmatic-invisible-google-recaptcha

🔒A simple invisible Google reCAPTCHA component focused solely on programmatic invocation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@crowdsec/express-bouncer

CrowdSec is an open-source cyber security tool. This Express middleware blocks detected attackers or display them a captcha to check they are not bots.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago

trek-captcha

A Lightweight Pure JavaScript Captcha for Node.js. No C/C++, No ImageMagick, No Canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angularjs-captcha

BotDetect CAPTCHA AngularJS Module (JavaScript: Angular 1.x).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnr

react-native-recaptcha-v3

A react native wrapper for google recaptcha v3

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
drc

demos-react-captcha

react-captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nc

@binssoft/ngx-captcha

A plugins to build your own captcha for your angular application. This plugin will help you to add CAPTCHA in your application form where you want to prevent the access for a BOT.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
vg

vue-grecaptcha

Google reCAPTCHA for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible

vue.js 2 component for google recaptcha invisible

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cor

@slider-captcha/core

User-friendly puzzle slider captcha for React and Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
1yr ago

jquery-captcha

BotDetect CAPTCHA jQuery Plugin: Simple API integration for jQuery 1/2/3+.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sce

svg-captcha-express

Express middleware that generates svg captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cc

canvas-captcha

A simple captcha module for nodejs based on node-canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cap

captchagen

Captcha generation for NodeJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rgr

rn-google-recaptcha-v2

Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
en

express-nocaptcha

Express middleware for Google No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
7yrs ago
vn

vue-nocaptcha

Aliyun No-Captcha on Vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago
snr

spaier-ng-recaptcha

Angular library for using reCAPTCHA. Supports invisible and I'm not a robot recaptcha V2 or V3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cca

ccap

node.js generate captcha using c++ library CImg without install any other lib or software

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
479
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rm

recaptcha-middleware

Simple recaptcha verifications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rgr

react-google-recaptcha-newrow

Component wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago