10 Best JavaScript Captcha Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rgr
react-google-recaptcha
Component wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
787
Weekly Downloads
417K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr
ng-recaptcha
Angular component for Google reCAPTCHA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
er
express-recaptcha
Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-captcha
A very simple and powerful captcha for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
svg-captcha
generate svg captcha in node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vr
vue-recaptcha
Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-recaptcha-v3
A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgr
react-google-recaptcha-v3
Google Recaptcha V3 integration for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
77.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
pep
puppeteer-extra-plugin-recaptcha
💯 Teach puppeteer new tricks through plugins.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cap
captcha
Simple captcha for Node.JS and Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Unwelcoming Community
nc
ngx-captcha
ReCaptcha components for Angular. Live preview:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rea
reaptcha
Google reCAPTCHA v2 for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-recaptcha
A react.js reCAPTCHA for Google
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
611
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgi
react-google-invisible-recaptcha
A React component which is simply interested in Google invisible reCaptcha.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-recaptcha-that-works
⚛ A reCAPTCHA bridge for React Native that works (Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nh
ng-hcaptcha
🔥 hCaptcha Component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nh
next-hcaptcha
🤖 Robust, dependency free and highly configurable solution for guarding Next.js API Routes through higher order function with HCaptcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-recaptcha
AngularJS directive to add a reCaptcha widget to your form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcc
react-client-captcha
A light JS-based captcha generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-recaptcha-google
This library helps to integrate google recaptcha into your react project easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rec
recaptcha2
Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-recaptcha
Appends the [reCAPTCHA](https://www.google.com/recaptcha/) .js snippet to your Gatsby site. Works great with [react-recaptcha](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-recaptcha).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rg
react-grecaptcha
React.js Google reCAPTCHA v2 integration component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3
Haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-gcaptcha
React component for google reCAPTCHA.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-recaptcha-v2
Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android an iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-captcha
BotDetect CAPTCHA: Angular Captcha Module (TypeScript: Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8+).
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
2n
2captcha-node
Just a lightweight captcha solver using 2Captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
809
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vir
vue-invisible-recaptcha
A simple component to implement Invisible Recaptcha with no hassle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
658
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpi
vue-programmatic-invisible-google-recaptcha
🔒A simple invisible Google reCAPTCHA component focused solely on programmatic invocation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@crowdsec/express-bouncer
CrowdSec is an open-source cyber security tool. This Express middleware blocks detected attackers or display them a captcha to check they are not bots.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trek-captcha
A Lightweight Pure JavaScript Captcha for Node.js. No C/C++, No ImageMagick, No Canvas.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angularjs-captcha
BotDetect CAPTCHA AngularJS Module (JavaScript: Angular 1.x).
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-recaptcha-v3
A react native wrapper for google recaptcha v3
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
drc
demos-react-captcha
react-captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
@binssoft/ngx-captcha
A plugins to build your own captcha for your angular application. This plugin will help you to add CAPTCHA in your application form where you want to prevent the access for a BOT.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-grecaptcha
Google reCAPTCHA for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible
vue.js 2 component for google recaptcha invisible
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@slider-captcha/core
User-friendly puzzle slider captcha for React and Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-captcha
BotDetect CAPTCHA jQuery Plugin: Simple API integration for jQuery 1/2/3+.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sce
svg-captcha-express
Express middleware that generates svg captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
canvas-captcha
A simple captcha module for nodejs based on node-canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cap
captchagen
Captcha generation for NodeJS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgr
rn-google-recaptcha-v2
Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
en
express-nocaptcha
Express middleware for Google No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-nocaptcha
Aliyun No-Captcha on Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
snr
spaier-ng-recaptcha
Angular library for using reCAPTCHA. Supports invisible and I'm not a robot recaptcha V2 or V3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cca
ccap
node.js generate captcha using c++ library CImg without install any other lib or software
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
479
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
recaptcha-middleware
Simple recaptcha verifications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgr
react-google-recaptcha-newrow
Component wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
