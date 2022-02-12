Categories
10 Best JavaScript Canvas Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chart.js
Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51
Easy to Use
37
Performant
29
Great Documentation
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
np
ng-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
htm
html2canvas
Screenshots with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
sp
signature_pad
HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fabric
Javascript Canvas Library, SVG-to-Canvas (& canvas-to-SVG) Parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
96.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
31
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
8
Highly Customizable
konva
Konva.js is an HTML5 Canvas JavaScript framework that extends the 2d context by enabling canvas interactivity for desktop and mobile applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ngx-lottie
Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
tc
tsparticles-core
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xds
x-data-spreadsheet
A web-based JavaScript（canvas） spreadsheet
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
pikaso
Seamless and headless HTML5 Canvas library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-gl
Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-konva
React + Canvas = Love. JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dti
dom-to-image
Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@crello/react-lottie
React wrapper for Airbnb Lottie (lottie-web)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
@terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas
A React Native component for drawing by touching on both iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
573
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rcd
react-canvas-draw
React Component for drawing in canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
cha
chart
Event-based Charting Canvas API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
cj
ccapture.js
A library to capture canvas-based animations at a fixed framerate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-signature-canvas
✒️ React Native Signature Component based WebView Canvas for Android && IOS && expo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-canvas
High performance <canvas> rendering for React components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
react-art
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
40.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
canvg
Javascript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react
✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ng2-canvas-whiteboard
Canvas whiteboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@workday/canvas-kit-react-common
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-konva
Angular & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
741
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cc
canvas-constructor
An ES6 utility for canvas with built-in functions and chained methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsc
react-signature-canvas
A React wrapper component around signature_pad (in < 150 LoC). Unopinionated and heavily updated fork of react-signature-pad
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
79.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
as
angular2-signaturepad
Angular2 Component for szimek / signature_pad
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rl
react-lineto
Draw a line between two elements in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rng
@flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas
react native canvas based on gpu opengl glsl GCanvas -- A lightweight cross-platform graphics rendering engine. (超轻量的跨平台图形引擎)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-canvas
A Canvas component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vue-konva
Vue & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
820
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-graph
⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ion-phaser/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcw
react-canvas-wrapper
🖼 React component that wraps a canvas element and offers a clean API for drawing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-html2canvas
Vue mixin for Html2Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-canvas
Angular canvas renderer with support DefaultDomRenderer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfw
vue-fabric-wrapper
Vue Fabric.js Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zim
zimjs
ZIM JavaScript Canvas Framework - Code Creativity! Interactive Media For All.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
223.5KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
ct
canvas-txt
The better way to render text on HTML5 Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@react-vertex/core
◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-signature
HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing as angularJS directive (http://szimek.github.io/signature_pad/)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
781
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pai
paintablejs
This package lets you draw on a canvas.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-signature-pad
React Native wrapper around szimek's Canvas based Signature Pad
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
512
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acp
angular-canvas-painter
Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
474
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncg
ng-canvas-gauges
Angular2 component wrapper for the canvas-gauges library written by @Mikhus(https://github.com/Mikhus/canvas-gauges).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
