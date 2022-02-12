openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Canvas Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
chart.js

Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51Easy to Use
37Performant
29Great Documentation
tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np

ng-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
htm

html2canvas

Screenshots with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2Buggy
sp

signature_pad

HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fabric

Javascript Canvas Library, SVG-to-Canvas (& canvas-to-SVG) Parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
96.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
31
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable

konva

Konva.js is an HTML5 Canvas JavaScript framework that extends the 2d context by enabling canvas interactivity for desktop and mobile applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

ngx-lottie

Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
tc

tsparticles-core

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xds

x-data-spreadsheet

A web-based JavaScript（canvas） spreadsheet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation

pikaso

Seamless and headless HTML5 Canvas library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-gl

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-konva

React + Canvas = Love. JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dti

dom-to-image

Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@crello/react-lottie

React wrapper for Airbnb Lottie (lottie-web)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

@terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas

A React Native component for drawing by touching on both iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
573
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rcd

react-canvas-draw

React Component for drawing in canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
cha

chart

Event-based Charting Canvas API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
cj

ccapture.js

A library to capture canvas-based animations at a fixed framerate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-signature-canvas

✒️ React Native Signature Component based WebView Canvas for Android && IOS && expo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-canvas

High performance <canvas> rendering for React components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback

react-art

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
40.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

canvg

Javascript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
6d ago

react-planner

✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ng2-canvas-whiteboard

Canvas whiteboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@workday/canvas-kit-react-common

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

ng2-konva

Angular & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
741
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cc

canvas-constructor

An ES6 utility for canvas with built-in functions and chained methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
rsc

react-signature-canvas

A React wrapper component around signature_pad (in < 150 LoC). Unopinionated and heavily updated fork of react-signature-pad

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
299
Weekly Downloads
79.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
as

angular2-signaturepad

Angular2 Component for szimek / signature_pad

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
rl

react-lineto

Draw a line between two elements in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rng

@flyskywhy/react-native-gcanvas

react native canvas based on gpu opengl glsl GCanvas -- A lightweight cross-platform graphics rendering engine. (超轻量的跨平台图形引擎)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
5d ago
rnc

react-native-canvas

A Canvas component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

vue-konva

Vue & Canvas - JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
820
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-graph

⚡️ Vue components based on the JUI chart available in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago

@ion-phaser/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
rcw

react-canvas-wrapper

🖼 React component that wraps a canvas element and offers a clean API for drawing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
14d ago

vue-html2canvas

Vue mixin for Html2Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ac

angular-canvas

Angular canvas renderer with support DefaultDomRenderer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5mos ago
vfw

vue-fabric-wrapper

Vue Fabric.js Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
zim

zimjs

ZIM JavaScript Canvas Framework - Code Creativity! Interactive Media For All.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
12d ago
ct

canvas-txt

The better way to render text on HTML5 Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
cor

@react-vertex/core

◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-signature

HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing as angularJS directive (http://szimek.github.io/signature_pad/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
781
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pai

paintablejs

This package lets you draw on a canvas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-signature-pad

React Native wrapper around szimek's Canvas based Signature Pad

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
512
Last Commit
3yrs ago
acp

angular-canvas-painter

Angular.js directive to paint on a canvas on desktop or touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
474
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ncg

ng-canvas-gauges

Angular2 component wrapper for the canvas-gauges library written by @Mikhus(https://github.com/Mikhus/canvas-gauges).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
3yrs ago