10 Best JavaScript Camera Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-camera
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
5
Great Documentation
react-native-camera
A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
Save
MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
7
Performant
react-native-image-picker
🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
6
Performant
rw
react-webcam
Webcam component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
cordova-plugin-camera
Apache Cordova Plugin camera
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@react-native-community/cameraroll
CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
mul
multicorder
Record video or snapshots from device cameras or desktop. Upload and download of video or snapshots is supported.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rnv
react-native-vision-camera
📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
vwc
vue-web-cam
Webcam component for VueJs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uppy/screen-capture
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbs
ngx-barcode-scanner
An angular barcode reader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cp
@ionic-native/camera-preview
Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nw
ngx-webcam
A simple Angular webcam component / pure & minimal, no flash-fallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
videojs-record
video.js plugin for recording audio/video/image files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
homebridge-camera-ffmpeg
Homebridge Plugin Providing FFmpeg-based Camera Support
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
umr
@wmik/use-media-recorder
React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jhc
jslib-html5-camera-photo
JavaScript ES6 Library HTML5 Camera Photo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhc
react-html5-camera-photo
HTML5 camera photo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-video-processing
Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-native-customized-image-picker
iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ao
angular-openvidu
💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcg
vue-camera-gestures
Let users control your Vue app using AI and their camera in just 1 line of HTML!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-camera-media-stream
React Camera Media Stream component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-cam
HTML5 Web/Mobile camera for ReactJS
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webcamjs
HTML5 Webcam Image Capture Library with Flash Fallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
rnc
react-native-camera-kit
A high performance, fully featured, rock solid camera library for React Native applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-camera-pro
Mobile first camera component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rci
react-camera-ios
Simple react implementation of iPhone / iPad photo camera
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sws
scanbot-web-sdk
Scanbot Web Document Scanner SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
894
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-camera
NativeScript plugin to empower using device camera.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
node-webcam
Nodejs Cross Platform Webcam usage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-camera
A camera component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-beautiful-video-recorder
The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera. It works for both iOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmr
vue-media-recorder
vue-media-recorder makes it easy to capture media (Microphone, Camera, Video) in your Vue.js apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
180
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evc
easy-vue-camera
The easiest way possible to have a camera view that supports mobile and looks close the native camera apps on mobile phones
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcv
vue-cam-vision
Webcam component for VueJs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
use-camera
Stream the native camera video and audio into React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-capture
A Vuejs library to record and save audio, video or pictures from your camera or mic.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-user-media
React components for webcam and audio
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vw
vue-webcam
A Vue component for capturing image from webcam.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-twilio
React twilio is a react powered mult-participant Twilio Component, having controls to mute, disable camera and disconnect.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vwn
vue-webcam-new
Vue-WebCam-New, A Vue component for capturing image from webcam
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-webcamera
React webcamera component with direct access to the camera data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsm
vue-stream-mask
You can see it working live here [vue-stream-mask demo](https://sagoncalves.github.io/vue-stream-mask/ "vue-stream-mask demo")
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-camera
NPM package for angular camera
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-motion-cam
Vue RestBundle for motion capture.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsw
ngx-simple-webcam
A simple Angular 4+ Webcam-Component / pure & minimal, no Flash-Fallback
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cam
Intented to be a simple camera component for VueJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@blinkmobile/angular-camera
Angular wrapper around @blinkmobile/camera
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-camera-extended
A camera component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
