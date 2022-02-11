openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Camera Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
expo-camera

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation

react-native-camera

A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!

MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant

react-native-image-picker

🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant
react-webcam

Webcam component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
77.2K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

cordova-plugin-camera

Apache Cordova Plugin camera

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@react-native-community/cameraroll

CameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
52.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
multicorder

Record video or snapshots from device cameras or desktop. Upload and download of video or snapshots is supported.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-native-vision-camera

📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
vue-web-cam

Webcam component for VueJs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@uppy/screen-capture

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
ngx-barcode-scanner

An angular barcode reader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ionic-native/camera-preview

Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
ngx-webcam

A simple Angular webcam component / pure & minimal, no flash-fallback

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

videojs-record

video.js plugin for recording audio/video/image files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

homebridge-camera-ffmpeg

Homebridge Plugin Providing FFmpeg-based Camera Support

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
@wmik/use-media-recorder

React based hooks to utilize the media recorder api for audio, video and screen recording

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
jslib-html5-camera-photo

JavaScript ES6 Library HTML5 Camera Photo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-html5-camera-photo

HTML5 camera photo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-native-video-processing

Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
5d ago
angular-openvidu

💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
vue-camera-gestures

Let users control your Vue app using AI and their camera in just 1 line of HTML!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
19d ago
react-camera-media-stream

React Camera Media Stream component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-cam

HTML5 Web/Mobile camera for ReactJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
8mos ago
webcamjs

HTML5 Webcam Image Capture Library with Flash Fallback

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
react-native-camera-kit

A high performance, fully featured, rock solid camera library for React Native applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-camera-pro

Mobile first camera component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
react-camera-ios

Simple react implementation of iPhone / iPad photo camera

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
7d ago
scanbot-web-sdk

Scanbot Web Document Scanner SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
894
Last Commit

nativescript-camera

NativeScript plugin to empower using device camera.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
10mos ago
node-webcam

Nodejs Cross Platform Webcam usage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-camera

A camera component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-native-beautiful-video-recorder

The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera. It works for both iOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-media-recorder

vue-media-recorder makes it easy to capture media (Microphone, Camera, Video) in your Vue.js apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
180
Last Commit
2yrs ago
easy-vue-camera

The easiest way possible to have a camera view that supports mobile and looks close the native camera apps on mobile phones

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-cam-vision

Webcam component for VueJs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
use-camera

Stream the native camera video and audio into React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3mos ago
vue-capture

A Vuejs library to record and save audio, video or pictures from your camera or mic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
react-user-media

React components for webcam and audio

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-webcam

A Vue component for capturing image from webcam.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-twilio

React twilio is a react powered mult-participant Twilio Component, having controls to mute, disable camera and disconnect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-webcam-new

Vue-WebCam-New, A Vue component for capturing image from webcam

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-webcamera

React webcamera component with direct access to the camera data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
vue-stream-mask

You can see it working live here [vue-stream-mask demo](https://sagoncalves.github.io/vue-stream-mask/ "vue-stream-mask demo")

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
ng-camera

NPM package for angular camera

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit

vue-motion-cam

Vue RestBundle for motion capture.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-simple-webcam

A simple Angular 4+ Webcam-Component / pure & minimal, no Flash-Fallback

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-cam

Intented to be a simple camera component for VueJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

@blinkmobile/angular-camera

Angular wrapper around @blinkmobile/camera

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-camera-extended

A camera component for react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago