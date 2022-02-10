openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Calendar Libraries

react-native-calendars

React Native Calendar Components 🗓️ 📆

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
28
Top Feedback
12Highly Customizable
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use

fullcalendar

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
142K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
13
Top Feedback
7Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Bleeding Edge
react-calendar

Ultimate calendar for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
v-calendar

An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-big-calendar

gcal/outlook like calendar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
angular-calendar

A flexible calendar component for angular 12.0+ that can display events on a month, week or day view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
81.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Hard to Use

reaviz

📊 Data visualization library for React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
vue-functional-calendar

Vue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-calendar-events

📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

@fullcalendar/vue

An official Vue component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@fullcalendar/react

An official React component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

@fullcalendar/angular

An official Angular component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
45K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant

tui-calendar

🍞📅A JavaScript calendar that has everything you need.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
ionic2-calendar

A calendar component based on Ionic framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@puzzleitc/ng-time-chart

Angular Timeline Library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-cal

A Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
react-native-calendar-strip

Easy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-modern-calendar-datepicker

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable

react-calendar-timeline

A modern and responsive react timeline component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker

ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@fullcalendar/interaction

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
225K
Last Commit
5d ago

@fullcalendar/list

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
react-native-calendario

📆 React Native Calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@nivo/calendar

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

expo-calendar

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-semantic-ui-datepickers

Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-calendars

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
54.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-native-big-calendar

gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
10d ago

fullcalendar-scheduler

FullCalendar add-on for displaying events and resources

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
670
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-schedule

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

react-native-bpk-component-calendar

Backpack Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5d ago

@progress/kendo-react-dateinputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-vue-dateinputs

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-schedule

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-calendars

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-react-schedule

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-schedule

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-simple-calendar

Simple Vue component to show a month-grid calendar with events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
696
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

@progress/kendo-react-scheduler

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@fullcalendar/vue3

An official Vue component for FullCalendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vue-add-to-calendar

A Vue.js component that provides "Add to Calendar" functionality, works with Vue 2.X

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
694
Last Commit
3d ago
react-native-week-view

Week View Component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-native-calendar-picker

CalendarPicker Component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@toast-ui/react-calendar

TOAST UI Calendar wrapper for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
19d ago