10 Best JavaScript Calendar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-calendars
React Native Calendar Components 🗓️ 📆
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
28
Top Feedback
12
Highly Customizable
7
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
fullcalendar
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
142K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
7
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Bleeding Edge
rc
react-calendar
Ultimate calendar for your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
13
Highly Customizable
vc
v-calendar
An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rbc
react-big-calendar
gcal/outlook like calendar component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ac
angular-calendar
A flexible calendar component for angular 12.0+ that can display events on a month, week or day view.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
81.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Hard to Use
reaviz
📊 Data visualization library for React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
vfc
vue-functional-calendar
Vue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnc
react-native-calendar-events
📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
@fullcalendar/vue
An official Vue component for FullCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@fullcalendar/react
An official React component for FullCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
106K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
@fullcalendar/angular
An official Angular component for FullCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
835
Weekly Downloads
45K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tui-calendar
🍞📅A JavaScript calendar that has everything you need.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
ic
ionic2-calendar
A calendar component based on Ionic framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@puzzleitc/ng-time-chart
Angular Timeline Library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-cal
A Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
rnc
react-native-calendar-strip
Easy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rmc
react-modern-calendar-datepicker
A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
abd
angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker
Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
react-calendar-timeline
A modern and responsive react timeline component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Abandoned
2
Poor Documentation
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker
ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fullcalendar/interaction
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
225K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fullcalendar/list
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-calendario
📆 React Native Calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cal
@nivo/calendar
nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
expo-calendar
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-datepickers
Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-calendars
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
54.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-native-big-calendar
gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fullcalendar-scheduler
FullCalendar add-on for displaying events and resources
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
670
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-schedule
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
react-native-bpk-component-calendar
Backpack Design System
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dateinputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
53.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-dateinputs
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-schedule
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-calendars
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-react-schedule
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-schedule
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-simple-calendar
Simple Vue component to show a month-grid calendar with events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
696
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-scheduler
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fullcalendar/vue3
An official Vue component for FullCalendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vat
vue-add-to-calendar
A Vue.js component that provides "Add to Calendar" functionality, works with Vue 2.X
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
694
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-week-view
Week View Component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-calendar-picker
CalendarPicker Component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@toast-ui/react-calendar
TOAST UI Calendar wrapper for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
