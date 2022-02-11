openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Button Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@chakra-ui/button

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb

react-native-button

A button for React apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kab

@progress/kendo-angular-buttons

Buttons Package for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
am

angular2-mdl

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@material/button

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
72.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rab

react-awesome-button

React button component. Awesome button is a 3D UI, progress, social and share enabled, animated at 60fps, light weight, performant, production ready react UI button component. 🖥️ 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

@clayui/button

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/button

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
but

@react-md/button

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-buttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
ns

ngx-sharebuttons

Angular Share Buttons ☂

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
24d ago
rni

react-native-input-spinner

An extensible input number spinner component for react-native highly customizable. This component enhance a text input for entering numeric values, with increase and decrease buttons.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-buttons

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/button

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-splitbuttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
ns

ngx-scrolltop

Lightweight, Material Design inspired "go to top button". No dependencies. Pure Angular!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
17d ago

@teambit/ui.input.option-button

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vgb

vue-github-button

:octocat: Unofficial github:button component for Vue.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

truly-ui

Truly-UI - Web Angular UI Components for Desktop Applications (Electron, NW, APP JS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
1mo ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
gnf

gl-ng-frontend

Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4mos ago
eb

evokit-button

React primitive UI blocks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
2mos ago
gnb

gl-ng-buttons-frontend

Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4mos ago
src

smart-react-components

React UI Library for Styled Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
1yr ago
cor

@angular-mdl/core

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
rpb

react-paypal-button-v2

An easy and simple to use React button component to implement PayPal Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons V2 (Version 2).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rb

reactive-button

3D animated react button component with progress bar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
1mo ago
vjt

vue-js-toggle-button

🍥 Vue.js 2 toggle / switch button - simple, pretty, customizable

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
39.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vbs

vue-button-spinner

Simple VUE 2 component to create a button spinner. The perfect solution for your submit buttons!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
812
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnr

react-native-raw-bottom-sheet

Add Your Own Component To Bottom Sheet Whatever You Want (Android and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bt

bootstrap4-toggle

Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsb

react-svg-buttons

React configurable animated svg buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bs

bootstrap-social

👫 Social Sign-In Buttons for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@material/react-button

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rab

@s-ui/react-atom-button

Atom Element: SUI button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit

@accessible/button

🅰 An accessible button component for React that provides interop between real <button> elements and fake ones, e.g. <div role='button'>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-gradient-buttons

A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnr

react-native-really-awesome-button

React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago

apsl-react-native-button

A React Native button component customizable via props

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpb

vue-promise-btn

Vue.js plugin that handles buttons async lock state. Demo: https://stukh.github.io/vue-promise-btn/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
1yr ago
bac

bootstrap-add-clear

bootstrap plugin to add a (x) clear button to your input fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-elder-button

Docs/Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
7mos ago
vbb

vue-burger-button

🍔 vue-burger-button is a functional component, which is faster than a regular component, and is pretty small (JS min+gzip is lower than 700b and CSS min+gzip is lower than 400b).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
3yrs ago