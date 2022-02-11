Categories
10 Best JavaScript Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@chakra-ui/button
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-button
A button for React apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kab
@progress/kendo-angular-buttons
Buttons Package for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
am
angular2-mdl
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@material/button
Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
72.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rab
react-awesome-button
React button component. Awesome button is a 3D UI, progress, social and share enabled, animated at 60fps, light weight, performant, production ready react UI button component. 🖥️ 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
@clayui/button
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/button
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
but
@react-md/button
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-buttons
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-sharebuttons
Angular Share Buttons ☂
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-input-spinner
An extensible input number spinner component for react-native highly customizable. This component enhance a text input for entering numeric values, with increase and decrease buttons.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-buttons
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-buttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/button
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-splitbuttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scrolltop
Lightweight, Material Design inspired "go to top button". No dependencies. Pure Angular!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.input.option-button
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vgb
vue-github-button
:octocat: Unofficial github:button component for Vue.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
truly-ui
Truly-UI - Web Angular UI Components for Desktop Applications (Electron, NW, APP JS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gnf
gl-ng-frontend
Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eb
evokit-button
React primitive UI blocks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gnb
gl-ng-buttons-frontend
Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
src
smart-react-components
React UI Library for Styled Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@angular-mdl/core
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-paypal-button-v2
An easy and simple to use React button component to implement PayPal Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons V2 (Version 2).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
reactive-button
3D animated react button component with progress bar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjt
vue-js-toggle-button
🍥 Vue.js 2 toggle / switch button - simple, pretty, customizable
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
39.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbs
vue-button-spinner
Simple VUE 2 component to create a button spinner. The perfect solution for your submit buttons!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
812
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-raw-bottom-sheet
Add Your Own Component To Bottom Sheet Whatever You Want (Android and iOS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap4-toggle
Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-svg-buttons
React configurable animated svg buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bootstrap-social
👫 Social Sign-In Buttons for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-button
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rab
@s-ui/react-atom-button
Atom Element: SUI button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@accessible/button
🅰 An accessible button component for React that provides interop between real <button> elements and fake ones, e.g. <div role='button'>
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-gradient-buttons
A lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-really-awesome-button
React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apsl-react-native-button
A React Native button component customizable via props
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpb
vue-promise-btn
Vue.js plugin that handles buttons async lock state. Demo: https://stukh.github.io/vue-promise-btn/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
455
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bac
bootstrap-add-clear
bootstrap plugin to add a (x) clear button to your input fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-elder-button
Docs/Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbb
vue-burger-button
🍔 vue-burger-button is a functional component, which is faster than a regular component, and is pretty small (JS min+gzip is lower than 700b and CSS min+gzip is lower than 400b).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
