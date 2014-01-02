Categories
4 Best JavaScript Business Database API Libraries
nc
node-crunchbase
Wrapper on top of Crunchbase REST API in Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cru
crunchbase2
Node module that wraps Crunchbase API V2
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cru
crunchbase
Node module that wraps the CrunchBase API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
crunchbase-api
A node.js library for accessing the Crunchbase REST API
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
