Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Bundle Analysis Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lighthouse
Automated auditing, performance metrics, and best practices for the web.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
117
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
4
Performant
@next/bundle-analyzer
The React Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
81.3K
Weekly Downloads
483K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
gpw
gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2
Gatsby plugin with the latest version of webpack-bundle-analyser (https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-bundle-analyzer) to visualize size of output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
48.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
gatsby-plugin-bundle-stats
Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-plugin-bundle-stats
Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nextjs-bundle-analysis
A github action that provides detailed bundle analysis on PRs for next.js apps
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nba
next-bundle-analyzer
NextJS version of Webpack Bundle Analyzer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@carforyou/next-page-bundlesize
📦 Page-level bundle size limits for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
8hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpw
gatsby-plugin-webpack-size
Implements CI friendly bundle size logging for your production builds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bun
bundle
This package has moved to [here](https://www.npmjs.com/package/neutron).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer
A Gatsby plugin to help analyze your bundle content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpp
gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets
**gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets** is an *experimental* plugin to make browsing bundles on a page basis easier. It is used in conjunction with `gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bundle-analyzer/gatsby-plugin
Bundle Analyzer JavaScript clients.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpw
gatsby-plugin-webpack-speed-measure
⏱ See how fast (or slow) your Gatsby websites's webpack build is
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gps
gatsby-plugin-size-analyzer
Extension of webpack-bundle-size-analyzer for Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package