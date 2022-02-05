Categories
10 Best JavaScript Browser History Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-router-dom
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28
Great Documentation
28
Easy to Use
23
Performant
react-router
Declarative routing for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
history
Manage session history with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
historyjs
History.js gracefully supports the HTML5 History/State APIs (pushState, replaceState, onPopState) in all browsers. Including continued support for data, titles, replaceState. Supports jQuery, MooTools and Prototype. For HTML5 browsers this means that you can modify the URL directly, without needing to use hashes anymore. For HTML4 browsers it will revert back to using the old onhashchange functionality.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rrl
react-router-last-location
Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfh
redux-first-history
Redux history binding support react-router - @reach/router - wouter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-router5
Flexible and powerful universal routing solution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
has
hasher
Browser history manager for rich media websites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hha
html5-history-api
HTML5 History API expansion for browsers not supporting pushState, replaceState
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
history-plus
Manage session history with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
prr
piwik-react-router
Piwik analytics component for react-router
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-history
Manage session history with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsr
redux-saga-router
A router for Redux Saga
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
399
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrc
react-router-component
Declarative router component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbr
react-browser-router
A Router wrapper for react-router, it allows you to create multiple Routers share the same history.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esr
Express-like Simple Router for client-side.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lh
location-history
Lightweight browser location history abstraction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ubh
use-browser-history
A React hook to handle browser history events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nanohistory
Small browser history library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bem-history
BEM wrap for History API
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bth
bootstrap-tab-history
Use the HTML5 History API with bootstrap/tab.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ist
istalk
👻 Don't pollute your browser history. Stalk Instagram users from the command line!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmr
react-mobx-routing
The Browser Routing with React and Mobx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
redux-history-sync
Keeping browser history and redux in sync
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
redux-routing
Universal routing built on top of redux
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsh
redux-state-history
Redux store enhancers for tracking and visualizing state changes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
