10 Best JavaScript Browser History Libraries

react-router-dom

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
467
Top Feedback
28Great Documentation
28Easy to Use
23Performant

react-router

Declarative routing for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable

history

Manage session history with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation

historyjs

History.js gracefully supports the HTML5 History/State APIs (pushState, replaceState, onPopState) in all browsers. Including continued support for data, titles, replaceState. Supports jQuery, MooTools and Prototype. For HTML5 browsers this means that you can modify the URL directly, without needing to use hashes anymore. For HTML4 browsers it will revert back to using the old onhashchange functionality.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rrl

react-router-last-location

Provides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rfh

redux-first-history

Redux history binding support react-router - @reach/router - wouter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-router5

Flexible and powerful universal routing solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
has

hasher

Browser history manager for rich media websites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
hha

html5-history-api

HTML5 History API expansion for browsers not supporting pushState, replaceState

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago

history-plus

Manage session history with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10d ago
prr

piwik-react-router

Piwik analytics component for react-router

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-history

Manage session history with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsr

redux-saga-router

A router for Redux Saga

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
399
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rrc

react-router-component

Declarative router component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
877
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rbr

react-browser-router

A Router wrapper for react-router, it allows you to create multiple Routers share the same history.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
4yrs ago

esr

Express-like Simple Router for client-side.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lh

location-history

Lightweight browser location history abstraction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ubh

use-browser-history

A React hook to handle browser history events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago

nanohistory

Small browser history library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5yrs ago

bem-history

BEM wrap for History API

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bth

bootstrap-tab-history

Use the HTML5 History API with bootstrap/tab.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ist

istalk

👻 Don't pollute your browser history. Stalk Instagram users from the command line!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmr

react-mobx-routing

The Browser Routing with React and Mobx

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago

redux-history-sync

Keeping browser history and redux in sync

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rr

redux-routing

Universal routing built on top of redux

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rsh

redux-state-history

Redux store enhancers for tracking and visualizing state changes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago