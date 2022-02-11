openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Box API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

box-node-sdk

A Javascript interface for interacting with the Box API. You can find the node package at

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
31.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@box/cli

A command line interface for interacting with the Box API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
13d ago

filefog

A thin cloud-service agnostic wrapper/interface to access and execute file operations in Node

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
6yrs ago

nodejs-box

Box API client for Node.JS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bs

box-sdk

Node.js client for the Box.com Content API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bv

box-view

A node client for the Box View API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nbv

node-box-view

Node.js client library for Box View API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

filefog-box

box.net provider for filefog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
box

boxsdk

an SDK for BOX, to be used with node.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nba

node-box-api

Box API for Nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit