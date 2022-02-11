openbase logo
gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
gatsby-background-image

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
focus-within-polyfill

Small vanilla javascript that feature detect the :focus-within pseudo selector and polyfills it with a standard css class if necessary.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
stackblur-canvas

Fast and almost Gaussian blur

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-blur

React component to blur image backgrounds using canvas.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
v-blur

⬜️ Vue directive to blur an element dynamically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
react-lazy-blur-image

Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-loading-x

Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-blur-image-loader

Blurred progressive image loader for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-progressive-image-loading

Progressively load images using a blur effect.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

postcss-focus-visible

Use the :focus-visible pseudo-selector in CSS

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-css-blur

React Component for blurring an element using CSS filters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

glur

Fast gaussian blur in pure JavaScript via IIR filer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
431K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-blurhash

React components for blurhash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur-hash placeholder. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5d ago
bounty

Javascript and SVG odometer effect library with motion blur

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
772
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-pixelate

React library to pixelate images or elements.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-cloudimage-blurhash

Complete rewrite of react-cloudimage-responsive, intended to have all the sme features, use the newest Cloudimage v7 API, and support blurhash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10d ago
react-onblur

HOC for Blur (Unfocus) event handling of React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
796
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-strapi-img

react-strapi-img is a wrapper for images, that handles responsive sizes, lazyloading and loading-animation. It is built to consume the image-data from Strapi.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1yr ago
gl-react-blurhash

Universal gl-react module that implements BlurHash in OpenGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
vue-blurhash

🌁 VueJS components using the blurhash algorithm (representation of a placeholder for an image)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-deep-blur

Child-aware blur handler for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-imageblurloader

Image loader using blur.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-icon-blur

An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
gl-react-blur

Universal gl-react multi-pass gaussian Blur effect with configurable intensity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-blurify

Apply blur effect to children components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
react-lazy-blur

The laziest image loader for React.js

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
react-message-preview

Browser centered Message box with blur background.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
react-blur-image

React component for blurred backgrounds.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-image-blur

Simple image blur loader component for Angular >= 2, inspired by image blur loading on Medium

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-blur-lazy-image

lazy loading images in progressive way, loads image when its in user's viewport

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
translucent-vue

A Vue binding for @byeolbit translucent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-orz-image-filter

An img helper directive for some cross-platform effects, like: blur

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-gaussian-blur

GaussianBlur

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vue-blur-loader

A vue component to load images with a blur animation like the site Medium

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-blurred-image

AngularX blurred image component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
kwh-progressive-image-loader

**1.6KB** (Min + gzip) light Weight, OnPushed angular component to progressively load Image. Supports: - Animate Image Blur while switching URLS - Start loading On Custom Intersection and threshold - Custom Background Color Before loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
react-progress-loading

Light weight react library to progressively load images using a medium like blur effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-progressive-image-blur

A progressive image loader with blur transition.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngc-focusout

More robust replacement for "ng-blur"

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-autocomplete-with-blur-and-focus

WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete (combobox) component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-image-blur

A React component to blur image by canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-mouse-blur

A react component that allows you to add motion blur to your cursor

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
@djanoskova/vue-image-blur

An animated plugin that previews blurred version of your image until it's loaded

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@nju33/react-blurry-gradient

Linear-gradient (using by CSS) animation component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
react-focus-component

A react component that brings other components into focus by placing an overlay over all other elements on the page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-page-blur

Blur the page to draw focus, presumedly for showing inactive/loading state or a popup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vue-lazy-picture

Responsive Vue component for Medium-style lazy loading pictures.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago