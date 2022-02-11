Categories
10 Best JavaScript Blur Effect Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
gbi
gatsby-background-image
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fwp
focus-within-polyfill
Small vanilla javascript that feature detect the :focus-within pseudo selector and polyfills it with a standard css class if necessary.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
sc
stackblur-canvas
Fast and almost Gaussian blur
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rb
react-blur
React component to blur image backgrounds using canvas.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vb
v-blur
⬜️ Vue directive to blur an element dynamically
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
rlb
react-lazy-blur-image
Load low resolution / placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nlx
ngx-loading-x
Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rbi
react-blur-image-loader
Blurred progressive image loader for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rpi
react-progressive-image-loading
Progressively load images using a blur effect.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
postcss-focus-visible
Use the :focus-visible pseudo-selector in CSS
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-css-blur
React Component for blurring an element using CSS filters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
glur
Fast gaussian blur in pure JavaScript via IIR filer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
431K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-blurhash
React components for blurhash
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur-hash placeholder. Any questions or issues, please report to https://github.com/scaleflex/react-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bou
bounty
Javascript and SVG odometer effect library with motion blur
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
772
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-pixelate
React library to pixelate images or elements.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-cloudimage-blurhash
Complete rewrite of react-cloudimage-responsive, intended to have all the sme features, use the newest Cloudimage v7 API, and support blurhash.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ro
react-onblur
HOC for Blur (Unfocus) event handling of React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
796
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsi
react-strapi-img
react-strapi-img is a wrapper for images, that handles responsive sizes, lazyloading and loading-animation. It is built to consume the image-data from Strapi.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
grb
gl-react-blurhash
Universal gl-react module that implements BlurHash in OpenGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-blurhash
🌁 VueJS components using the blurhash algorithm (representation of a placeholder for an image)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-deep-blur
Child-aware blur handler for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ri
react-imageblurloader
Image loader using blur.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nib
ngx-icon-blur
An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grb
gl-react-blur
Universal gl-react multi-pass gaussian Blur effect with configurable intensity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-blurify
Apply blur effect to children components
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rlb
react-lazy-blur
The laziest image loader for React.js
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-message-preview
Browser centered Message box with blur background.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-cloudimage-responsive-blur-hash
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbi
react-blur-image
React component for blurred backgrounds.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nib
ngx-image-blur
Simple image blur loader component for Angular >= 2, inspired by image blur loading on Medium
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbl
react-blur-lazy-image
lazy loading images in progressive way, loads image when its in user's viewport
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tv
translucent-vue
A Vue binding for @byeolbit translucent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aoi
angular-orz-image-filter
An img helper directive for some cross-platform effects, like: blur
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgb
react-gaussian-blur
GaussianBlur
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbl
vue-blur-loader
A vue component to load images with a blur animation like the site Medium
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbi
ngx-blurred-image
AngularX blurred image component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kpi
kwh-progressive-image-loader
**1.6KB** (Min + gzip) light Weight, OnPushed angular component to progressively load Image. Supports: - Animate Image Blur while switching URLS - Start loading On Custom Intersection and threshold - Custom Background Color Before loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpl
react-progress-loading
Light weight react library to progressively load images using a medium like blur effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-progressive-image-blur
A progressive image loader with blur transition.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngc-focusout
More robust replacement for "ng-blur"
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raw
react-autocomplete-with-blur-and-focus
WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete (combobox) component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-image-blur
A React component to blur image by canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmb
react-mouse-blur
A react component that allows you to add motion blur to your cursor
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vib
@djanoskova/vue-image-blur
An animated plugin that previews blurred version of your image until it's loaded
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbg
@nju33/react-blurry-gradient
Linear-gradient (using by CSS) animation component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfc
react-focus-component
A react component that brings other components into focus by placing an overlay over all other elements on the page
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-page-blur
Blur the page to draw focus, presumedly for showing inactive/loading state or a popup
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlp
vue-lazy-picture
Responsive Vue component for Medium-style lazy loading pictures.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
