openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Blogging Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ghost

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

hexo

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
61
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

gatsby-starter-blog

Gatsby starter for creating a blog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

assemble

Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at web development! Used by thousands of projects for rapid prototyping, themes, scaffolds, boilerplates, e-books, UI components, API documentation, blogs, building websites/static site generator, an alternative to Jekyll for gh-pages and more! Gulp- and grunt-friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gtm

@lekoarts/gatsby-theme-minimal-blog

Get high-quality and customizable Gatsby themes to quickly bootstrap your website! Choose from many professionally created and impressive designs with a wide variety of features and customization options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
569
Last Commit
12d ago

gatsby-theme-blog-test

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
gtb

@nickymeuleman/gatsby-theme-blog

A feature rich blogging platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
7d ago
nex

nextein

A static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
860
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
14d ago
gtc

gatsby-theme-catalyst-blog

An opinionated set of integrated themes and starters as a boilerplate to accelerate development with GatsbyJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
3mos ago

gatsby-theme-chronoblog

⏳ Chronoblog is a Gatsbyjs theme specifically designed to create a personal website. The main idea of ​​Chronoblog is to allow you not only to write a personal blog but also to keep a record of everything important that you have done.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
10mos ago
gtt

gatsby-theme-try-ghost

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
2mos ago

@bloggerpack/starter-bootstrap-4

A tool for develop Blogger theme.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5mos ago

gatsby-theme-blog

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
2mos ago

startbootstrap-clean-blog

A clean Bootstrap blog theme created by Start Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4mos ago

@shaai/core

Shaai's mono-repo library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
gtp

gatsby-theme-purist

A clean, full-featured theme with built-in dark mode, and social sharing – all for creating content with Gatsby.

0BSD
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2mos ago

startbootstrap-blog-home

A Bootstrap HTML template for blog homepages - created by Start Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
4mos ago

@marscollective/gatsby-theme-portfolio

A Gatsby theme for portfolio with Netlify CMS

0BSD
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago

startbootstrap-blog-post

A Bootstrap HTML template for blog posts - created by Start Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4mos ago
gsb

gatsby-starter-blog-storyblok

Integration sample of gatsby-stareter-blog and Storyblok

0BSD
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago

antwar

A static site generator built with React and Webpack.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3d ago
gtm

gatsby-theme-mini

📝 🎨 A theme for blog based on Gatsby.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
hcr

hexo-compat-report

Renders an MDN compatibility table on your hexo page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
com

@socialize/commentable

Meteor's socialize:commentable package ported for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago

harmonic

The next static site generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sb

simple-blog

A simple blogging platform built on Node.js that doesn't need user sessions.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
nmb

nextjs-mdx-blog-starter

Next.js MDX Blog Starter for building blogs with Next.js and MDX, including Theme UI Component Design System, Vercel Deployment and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
sb

scotch-blog

A really classy, dead simple, markdown based, blogging framework for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
xha

x-hexo-app-express

It lets you use hexo app(s) as route(s) in your express/connect app

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gtc

gatsby-theme-chaton

gatsby-theme-chaton, a Gatsby theme for creating a blog.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago

nodejs-blog

Node JS blog application that functions as an API between the database and a NodeJS application using blogposts.

GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cb

coffee-box

A blog engine built upon Node.js, Express, MongoDB and CoffeeScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
9yrs ago

generator-keystone

⚠️ Archived - Legacy KeystoneJS project generator for Yeoman

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
poe

poet

A node.js blog engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
wv

wp-vue

A simple Vue blog template that displays posts from any WordPress REST API endpoint.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@nuxtjs/blog

Build your blog with @nuxt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
crb

create-react-blog

Start and deploy your own statically rendered blog with create-react-app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nb

next-blog

Markdown based blog using next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
nmb

next-mdx-blog

Easily add a blog to any next.js based project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
woo

woodward

Blog application entirely written in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rbe

react-brandywine-editor

A WYSIWYG block editor for creating blogging content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dor

dory

Dory is a responsive, universal, GitHub collaborated blogging platform built on React and powered by Express. By combining awesome features such as automatic RSS generation, HTML5 offline support, push notifications, with a powerful development environment using hot reloading, SASS and Markdown, Dory allows developers to quickly dive into the depths of blogging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

postleaf

Simple, beautiful publishing with Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
ab

assemble-bootstrap

Build Bootstrap using Assemble instead of Jekyll. Assemble is a site-generator built as a Grunt.js plugin, so it runs entirely on Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
wc

wit-cms

A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
blo

bloglight

This is a simple blog engine based on Node.js, Express.js and Sequelize. You can use it when you need a quick setup for you site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vip

viperfish

Node/Github Database-less Markdown Blogging System

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9yrs ago
nbl

nblog

A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ebm

express-blog-middleware

Middleware that mounts a blog in an Express app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bp

blog-post

Beautiful Blog Post Template for Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago