10 Best JavaScript Blogging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
hexo
A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
61
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
gatsby-starter-blog
Gatsby starter for creating a blog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
assemble
Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at web development! Used by thousands of projects for rapid prototyping, themes, scaffolds, boilerplates, e-books, UI components, API documentation, blogs, building websites/static site generator, an alternative to Jekyll for gh-pages and more! Gulp- and grunt-friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gtm
@lekoarts/gatsby-theme-minimal-blog
Get high-quality and customizable Gatsby themes to quickly bootstrap your website! Choose from many professionally created and impressive designs with a wide variety of features and customization options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
569
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-blog-test
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtb
@nickymeuleman/gatsby-theme-blog
A feature rich blogging platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nex
nextein
A static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
860
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtc
gatsby-theme-catalyst-blog
An opinionated set of integrated themes and starters as a boilerplate to accelerate development with GatsbyJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-chronoblog
⏳ Chronoblog is a Gatsbyjs theme specifically designed to create a personal website. The main idea of Chronoblog is to allow you not only to write a personal blog but also to keep a record of everything important that you have done.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtt
gatsby-theme-try-ghost
A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bloggerpack/starter-bootstrap-4
A tool for develop Blogger theme.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-blog
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-clean-blog
A clean Bootstrap blog theme created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@shaai/core
Shaai's mono-repo library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtp
gatsby-theme-purist
A clean, full-featured theme with built-in dark mode, and social sharing – all for creating content with Gatsby.
Save
0BSD
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-blog-home
A Bootstrap HTML template for blog homepages - created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@marscollective/gatsby-theme-portfolio
A Gatsby theme for portfolio with Netlify CMS
Save
0BSD
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-blog-post
A Bootstrap HTML template for blog posts - created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsb
gatsby-starter-blog-storyblok
Integration sample of gatsby-stareter-blog and Storyblok
Save
0BSD
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
antwar
A static site generator built with React and Webpack.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gtm
gatsby-theme-mini
📝 🎨 A theme for blog based on Gatsby.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hcr
hexo-compat-report
Renders an MDN compatibility table on your hexo page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
@socialize/commentable
Meteor's socialize:commentable package ported for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
harmonic
The next static site generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
simple-blog
A simple blogging platform built on Node.js that doesn't need user sessions.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
nmb
nextjs-mdx-blog-starter
Next.js MDX Blog Starter for building blogs with Next.js and MDX, including Theme UI Component Design System, Vercel Deployment and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
scotch-blog
A really classy, dead simple, markdown based, blogging framework for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
xha
x-hexo-app-express
It lets you use hexo app(s) as route(s) in your express/connect app
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtc
gatsby-theme-chaton
gatsby-theme-chaton, a Gatsby theme for creating a blog.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodejs-blog
Node JS blog application that functions as an API between the database and a NodeJS application using blogposts.
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cb
coffee-box
A blog engine built upon Node.js, Express, MongoDB and CoffeeScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
generator-keystone
⚠️ Archived - Legacy KeystoneJS project generator for Yeoman
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
poe
poet
A node.js blog engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wv
wp-vue
A simple Vue blog template that displays posts from any WordPress REST API endpoint.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
437
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nuxtjs/blog
Build your blog with @nuxt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
crb
create-react-blog
Start and deploy your own statically rendered blog with create-react-app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
next-blog
Markdown based blog using next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmb
next-mdx-blog
Easily add a blog to any next.js based project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
woo
woodward
Blog application entirely written in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbe
react-brandywine-editor
A WYSIWYG block editor for creating blogging content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dor
dory
Dory is a responsive, universal, GitHub collaborated blogging platform built on React and powered by Express. By combining awesome features such as automatic RSS generation, HTML5 offline support, push notifications, with a powerful development environment using hot reloading, SASS and Markdown, Dory allows developers to quickly dive into the depths of blogging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
postleaf
Simple, beautiful publishing with Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
assemble-bootstrap
Build Bootstrap using Assemble instead of Jekyll. Assemble is a site-generator built as a Grunt.js plugin, so it runs entirely on Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
wit-cms
A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blo
bloglight
This is a simple blog engine based on Node.js, Express.js and Sequelize. You can use it when you need a quick setup for you site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
viperfish
Node/Github Database-less Markdown Blogging System
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbl
nblog
A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ebm
express-blog-middleware
Middleware that mounts a blog in an Express app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
blog-post
Beautiful Blog Post Template for Bootstrap 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
