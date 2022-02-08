openbase logo
oci-blockchain

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SDK for TypeScript and JavaScript

(UPL-1.0 OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
587
Last Commit
6d ago

@0xcert/utils

0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
2mos ago

mixin-node-sdk

Mixin API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1mo ago
sac

sacoin

An educational JS blockchain aimed at being usable in productions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago

blockchain.info

Blockchain Bitcoin Developer APIs - NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

blocktrail-sdk

BlockTrail's Developer Friendly NodeJS SDK for the BlockTrail API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
bpn

blockchain-payments-node

🎫 Node.js wrapper for Blockchain.com's Payments API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago

blocktron-lib

blocktron-lib module is a member of the Blocktron Project. blocktron-lib is a javascript library housing a blockchain class, and the core blockchain data structures with various blockchain methods and functionalities. This library is fully extensible to accommodate any blockchain applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
bem

blockchain-express-middleware

Blockchain.info receive payments API express middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago

boxdjs

ContentBox Javascript Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
eth

etherchain

Node JS api for the Etherium blockchain

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago