10 Best JavaScript Bitcoin API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
blockstack
JavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
bitcoinjs-lib
A javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
bip39
JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bitcore
A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bitcore-lib
A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@bitauth/libauth
An ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
ls
ln-service
Node.js interface to LND
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec
technicalindicators
A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
bitgo
BitGo JavaScript SDK
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcore-lib-cash
A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc
Ledger's JavaScript libraries
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bip44-constants
This package provides BIP44 coin constants as found here: https://github.com/satoshilabs/slips/blob/master/slip-0044.md
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bech32
Bech32 encoding / decoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
413K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip32
A BIP32 compatible library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bin
binance
Node.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs58check
A straight forward implementation of base58check extending upon bs58.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsv
Bitcoin SV javascript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wif
Bitcoin Wallet Import Format JS encoding/decoding module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bav
bitcoin-address-validation
Validate any Bitcoin address - Bech32, P2SH and P2PKH
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bs58
Base58 encoding/decoding for Bitcoin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
584K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
merkle-lib
A performance conscious library for merkle root and tree calculations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip38
BIP38 is a standard process to encrypt Bitcoin and crypto currency private keys that is less susceptible to brute force attacks thus protecting the user.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip174
A BIP174 compatible partial Transaction encoding library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
block_io
NodeJS library for Block.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip66
Strict DER signatures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scryptsy
Scrypt KDF is used for BIP38 (encryption of private keys) and proof of work for some crypto currencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bchaddrjs-slp
BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graphene-pk11
A simple layer for interacting with PKCS #11 / PKCS11 / CryptoKI for Node in TypeScript. (Keywords: Javascript, PKCS#11, Crypto, Smart Card, HSM)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bigi
JavaScript Big Integer library based upon Tom Wu's work.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
varuint-bitcoin
encode/decode number as bitcoin variable length integer https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Protocol_documentation#Variable_length_integer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coininfo
JavaScript component for crypto currency specific information.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pushdata-bitcoin
encode/decode number as bitcoin pushdata integer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
48.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hdkey
JavaScript component for Bitcoin hierarchical deterministic keys (BIP32)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
43.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ae
@ensdomains/address-encoder
Encodes and decodes address formats for various cryptocurrencies
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bitcoind-rpc
A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcore-mnemonic
BIP39 Mnemonics implemented for Bitcore
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coinstring
DEPRECATED - Create and parse crypto currency addresses and wallet import formats.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
19.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
node-bitstamp
bitstamp REST and WS API Node.js client 💵
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cas
cashaddrjs
CashAddr.js: The new Bitcoin Cash address format for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bch
bchaddrjs
BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ke
key-encoder
Library for encoding ECDSA private keys to PEM, DER and raw hex formats
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
c32
c32check
Crockford base-32 checksum encoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coi
coinpayments
CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
979
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
keybase-ecurve
JavaScript component for Eliptical Curve Cryptography
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
bip32-path
Bitcoin BIP32 ('HD Wallet') path helpers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lnd-async
Lightning Network Daemon gRPC async client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bitcoin-core
A modern Bitcoin Core REST and RPC client.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blo
blockchain
node.js api to the blockchain websocket api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
1
Buggy
bas
base58check
Base58Check encoding / decoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
satoshi-bitcoin
Convert precisely between Satoshi and Bitcoin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
