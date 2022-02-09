openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Bitcoin API Libraries

blockstack

JavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

bitcoinjs-lib

A javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

bip39

JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

bitcore

A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

bitcore-lib

A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@bitauth/libauth

An ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
ln-service

Node.js interface to LND

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
technicalindicators

A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

bitgo

BitGo JavaScript SDK

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
2d ago

bitcore-lib-cash

A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc

Ledger's JavaScript libraries

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
7d ago

bip44-constants

This package provides BIP44 coin constants as found here: https://github.com/satoshilabs/slips/blob/master/slip-0044.md

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

bech32

Bech32 encoding / decoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
413K
Last Commit
10mos ago

bip32

A BIP32 compatible library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
binance

Node.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

bs58check

A straight forward implementation of base58check extending upon bs58.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
3d ago

bsv

Bitcoin SV javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago

wif

Bitcoin Wallet Import Format JS encoding/decoding module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3d ago
bitcoin-address-validation

Validate any Bitcoin address - Bech32, P2SH and P2PKH

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
21d ago

bs58

Base58 encoding/decoding for Bitcoin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
584K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

merkle-lib

A performance conscious library for merkle root and tree calculations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

bip38

BIP38 is a standard process to encrypt Bitcoin and crypto currency private keys that is less susceptible to brute force attacks thus protecting the user.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

bip174

A BIP174 compatible partial Transaction encoding library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
25d ago

block_io

NodeJS library for Block.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
3mos ago

bip66

Strict DER signatures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

scryptsy

Scrypt KDF is used for BIP38 (encryption of private keys) and proof of work for some crypto currencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
1yr ago

bchaddrjs-slp

BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

graphene-pk11

A simple layer for interacting with PKCS #11 / PKCS11 / CryptoKI for Node in TypeScript. (Keywords: Javascript, PKCS#11, Crypto, Smart Card, HSM)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

bigi

JavaScript Big Integer library based upon Tom Wu's work.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

varuint-bitcoin

encode/decode number as bitcoin variable length integer https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Protocol_documentation#Variable_length_integer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

coininfo

JavaScript component for crypto currency specific information.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

pushdata-bitcoin

encode/decode number as bitcoin pushdata integer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
48.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

hdkey

JavaScript component for Bitcoin hierarchical deterministic keys (BIP32)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
43.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@ensdomains/address-encoder

Encodes and decodes address formats for various cryptocurrencies

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit

bitcoind-rpc

A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
4mos ago

bitcore-mnemonic

BIP39 Mnemonics implemented for Bitcore

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

coinstring

DEPRECATED - Create and parse crypto currency addresses and wallet import formats.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
19.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
node-bitstamp

bitstamp REST and WS API Node.js client 💵

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
9mos ago
cashaddrjs

CashAddr.js: The new Bitcoin Cash address format for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
bchaddrjs

BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
key-encoder

Library for encoding ECDSA private keys to PEM, DER and raw hex formats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
c32check

Crockford base-32 checksum encoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
coinpayments

CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
979
Last Commit
8mos ago

keybase-ecurve

JavaScript component for Eliptical Curve Cryptography

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bip32-path

Bitcoin BIP32 ('HD Wallet') path helpers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

lnd-async

Lightning Network Daemon gRPC async client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5mos ago
bitcoin-core

A modern Bitcoin Core REST and RPC client.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
blockchain

node.js api to the blockchain websocket api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Buggy
base58check

Base58Check encoding / decoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
satoshi-bitcoin

Convert precisely between Satoshi and Bitcoin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago