9 Best JavaScript BitBucket API Libraries

bit

bitbucket

Bitbucket API client for Browser and Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
bav

bitbucket-api-v2

Bitbucket API v2 library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bbp

bbpr

cross-platform, interactive, configurable, and fast command line program for pull requests to BitBucket whether you use Mercurial or Git

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bit

bitbucketjs

A Bitbucket API client for javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
ba

bitbucket-api

A package to access the BitBucket Api.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
br

bitbucket-rest

A package to access the BitBucket REST API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
bc

bitbucket-cmd

Bitbucket Command Line tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bs

bitbucket-snippet

A command-line tool for creating snippets via the Bitbucket REST API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
nba

node-bitbucket-api

bitbucket node api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago