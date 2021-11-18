Categories
9 Best JavaScript BitBucket API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bit
bitbucket
Bitbucket API client for Browser and Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bav
bitbucket-api-v2
Bitbucket API v2 library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bbp
bbpr
cross-platform, interactive, configurable, and fast command line program for pull requests to BitBucket whether you use Mercurial or Git
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitbucketjs
A Bitbucket API client for javascript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ba
bitbucket-api
A package to access the BitBucket Api.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
br
bitbucket-rest
A package to access the BitBucket REST API.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bitbucket-cmd
Bitbucket Command Line tool
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bitbucket-snippet
A command-line tool for creating snippets via the Bitbucket REST API.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nba
node-bitbucket-api
bitbucket node api
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
