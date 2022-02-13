Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Binance Coin API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ccxt
A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
10
Performant
@coinranking/exchanges
An open source JavaScript library for fetching tickers from cryptocurrency exchanges
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naj
@nowpaymentsio/nowpayments-api-js
NOWPayments api library for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator
Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmp
@nowpaymentsio/nowpayments-mass-payments-api-js
NOWPayments Mass Payments api library for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@capitual/api-crypto-address-validator
Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
cryptocurrency-cli
💰 Cryptocurrency Portfolio On The Command Line 💰
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
@yerofey/cryptowallet-cli
> Crypto wallet generator CLI tool
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsc
@dgate/bsc
An application programming interface (API) to interact with D-Gate payment contract on Binance Smart Chain using Ethers.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jts
jsmex-trader-sdk
[![npm version](https://badgen.now.sh/npm/v/jsmex-trader-sdk)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/jsmex-trader-sdk) [![npm downloads](https://badgen.now.sh/npm/dm/jsmex-trader-sdk)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/jsmex-trader-sdk)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package