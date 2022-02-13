openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Binance Coin API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant

@coinranking/exchanges

An open source JavaScript library for fetching tickers from cryptocurrency exchanges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
4d ago
naj

@nowpaymentsio/nowpayments-api-js

NOWPayments api library for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
10mos ago

@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nmp

@nowpaymentsio/nowpayments-mass-payments-api-js

NOWPayments Mass Payments api library for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
10mos ago

@capitual/api-crypto-address-validator

Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
9mos ago
cc

cryptocurrency-cli

💰 Cryptocurrency Portfolio On The Command Line 💰

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cc

@yerofey/cryptowallet-cli

> Crypto wallet generator CLI tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
bsc

@dgate/bsc

An application programming interface (API) to interact with D-Gate payment contract on Binance Smart Chain using Ethers.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
jts

jsmex-trader-sdk

[![npm version](https://badgen.now.sh/npm/v/jsmex-trader-sdk)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/jsmex-trader-sdk) [![npm downloads](https://badgen.now.sh/npm/dm/jsmex-trader-sdk)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/jsmex-trader-sdk)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit